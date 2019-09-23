tech2 News Staff

The third regional finals for the ongoing PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019 have concluded today and we now have four more teams joining the eight already selected to battle it out for a massive 1.5 crore prize pool at the grand finals in Kolkata. The regional finals took place at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium in Pune and like the two other regional finals it also featured the top 20 teams of the region.

There were over 425,000 games played by 70,000 registrations and in the end, the top 20 teams played five rounds which were played across all the maps in the game. The final four teams to qualify were:

God's Reign

Team Mayhem

Orange Rock

Instinct shooters official

Team Instinct Shooter official won the first round and the second round was won by Team Mayhem. God’s Reign won both the third and the fourth round. God's Reign, Team Mayhem, Orange Rock and Instinct shooters official from Group C (Pune) will now join Rising Hydra, Team Titans, Kill2Survive, Revenge Esports, 8Bit Rampage, TeamINS, Team GE and Team All-Stars who had qualified from the other two regional finals.