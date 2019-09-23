Monday, September 23, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019: Four more teams qualify from the Pune finals

The regional finale which took place at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium in Pune.


tech2 News StaffSep 23, 2019 21:08:47 IST

The third regional finals for the ongoing PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019 have concluded today and we now have four more teams joining the eight already selected to battle it out for a massive 1.5 crore prize pool at the grand finals in Kolkata. The regional finals took place at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium in Pune and like the two other regional finals it also featured the top 20 teams of the region.

PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019: Four more teams qualify from the Pune finals

God's Reign.

There were over  425,000 games played by 70,000 registrations and in the end, the top 20 teams played five rounds which were played across all the maps in the game. The final four teams to qualify were:

  • God's Reign
  • Team Mayhem
  • Orange Rock
  • Instinct shooters official

Team Instinct Shooter official won the first round and the second round was won by Team Mayhem. God’s Reign won both the third and the fourth round. God's Reign, Team Mayhem, Orange Rock and Instinct shooters official from Group C (Pune) will now join Rising Hydra, Team Titans, Kill2Survive, Revenge Esports, 8Bit Rampage, TeamINS, Team GE and Team All-Stars who had qualified from the other two regional finals.

tags

latest videos

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile Season 9 arrives with 0.14.5 update bringing new Warrior theme

Sep 12, 2019
PUBG Mobile Season 9 arrives with 0.14.5 update bringing new Warrior theme
PUBG Mobile Lite 0.14.1 update brings Golden Woods map, new guns and more

PUBG Mobile Lite

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.14.1 update brings Golden Woods map, new guns and more

Sep 23, 2019

science

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Sep 19, 2019
Calamity in the Asteroid Belt triggered an Ice Age, shaped life in oceans 466 mn years ago: Study

Extinction

Calamity in the Asteroid Belt triggered an Ice Age, shaped life in oceans 466 mn years ago: Study

Sep 19, 2019
Explosion in ex-bioweapons facility in Russia housing samples of smallpox, Ebola

Public Health

Explosion in ex-bioweapons facility in Russia housing samples of smallpox, Ebola

Sep 17, 2019
Captured in photos: Second interstellar object ever observed in our solar system

Interstellar Visitor

Captured in photos: Second interstellar object ever observed in our solar system

Sep 17, 2019