Another round of regional finals have concluded for PUBG Mobile Tour 2019 in Guwahati and we have four more squads that will be joining the qualified teams of the Jaipur finals to compete for a grand prize of Rs 1.5 crore.

The top 20 teams from the eastern region of India competed in the tournament to get a ticket to Kolkata for the grand finals. Here are the four teams that qualified from the Guwahati finals.

8Bit Rampage

TeamINS

Team GE

Team All Stars

PUBG Mobile says that as with Jaipur finals, the tournament in Guwahati saw 400,000 games played by 50,000 registrations. After only 20 teams were left, the tournament saw them battle through all the four maps that the game has to offer with several nail-biting moments.

TeamGE won the first round in Erangel, 8Bit Rampage won the Miramar round, TeamINS won on Sanhok while Team All-Stars were victorious in Vikendi. The final round on Erangel was won again by 8Bit Rampage, securing them the number 1 position at the Guwahati finals.

The four teams will join Rising Hydra, Team Titans, Kill2Survive and Revenge Esports from Jaipur to compete in the grand finals in Kolkata. Team 1947 Esports was given the people’s choice award in the tournament and a prize of Rs 1 lakh. All hope is not yet lost since four lucky teams will still get an opportunity to enter the Grand Finale through Wildcard entry.

