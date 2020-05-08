FP Trending

PUBG Mobile announced the second edition of its India Series 2020 on Wednesday. The series, by Tencent Games and PUBG Corp, is offering a prize pool of Rs 50 lakh.

While winners will get Rs 20 lakh as prize money, first runners up will receive Rs 5 lakh and second runners up will win Rs 3 lakh in prize money. There are cash prizes for special categories such as player with maximum foot travel distance, player with maximum number of head shots etc.

Registrations for the PUBG Mobile tournament will continue till 17 May.

The tournament has five phases following registration. There are the In-Game Qualifiers where every registered squad will have to play 15 matches out of which the 10 best games will move to online qualifiers.

Subsequent tiers include the quarter finals, semifinals and the finals where the top 16 teams in the country will take a shot at the prize money through three days of intense battle royale action. There will be a total of 18 matches which will determine the final champion.

Here's how to register for the PUBG Mobile Series 2020

Step 1: Go to this website and click on registration

Step 2: Enter Team Name, Mobile Number and Logo

Step 3: Select details of captain and other team members

Step 4: Click on submit to complete registration

PUBG Mobile India Series for 2019 had seen the team SOUL' taking home a cheque of Rs 30,00,000. The team had also won the title of 'The Exterminators' for the most number of kills (49), while one of the team members had bagged the individual award for the most number of kills in a single game as well.

