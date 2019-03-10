Sunday, March 10, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

PUBG Mobile India Series 2019: SOUL walk home winners while Gods Reign finish second

Team SOUL also bagged the most number of kills in the finals which turned out to be a key factor.

tech2 News Staff Mar 10, 2019 20:23:05 IST

The first major PUBG Mobile tournament of the year — the Oppo PUBG Mobile India Series 2019 — has just concluded with fan-favourites, 'SOUL' walking away with the winner's trophy and taking home a cheque of Rs 30,00,000.

The finals saw as many as 20 of the best teams in the country go head-to-head in a best of five games setup, with points allotted for overall positioning, total kills and a number of other factors. Led by Naman Mathur aka Mortal, one of India's most popular streamers, SOUL managed to pip 'God's Reign' by a small margin of 190 points. 'Funky Monkey' meanwhile finished third, taking home a cash reward of Rs 5,00,000.

PUBG Mobile India Series 2019 poster. Image: Tencent Games India

PUBG Mobile India Series 2019 poster. Image: Tencent Games India

What made the points table even more interesting is the fact that each of the five games saw five different teams winning, taking the scoring down to the total number of kills each team collectively had.

Team SOUL was also awarded the title of 'The Exterminators' for the most number of kills (49) across the five matches players, while Ronak bagged the individual award for the most number of kills in a single game. When it comes to individual awards though, 'ITSKK' from Team God's Reign bagged two with one for surviving the longest amount of time after five matches.

Team Maximum Alpha who put on a heroic performance in the final match also bagged 'The Healers' award for the team with the most number of successful revivals, with Satan from the team also bagging 'The Redeemer' award for the highest amount of health restored.

Organisers, Oppo India also ensured that all the 80 players who made it this far also went back home with an Oppo F11 Pro smartphone, which was a nice touch.

Nothing's official yet, but going by past trends, the winners will likely be invited for the next big inter-continental PUBG Mobile championship.

Meanwhile, you can learn to play like a pro with tips from Mortal. We also have a ton of other videos and interviews on PUBG Mobile which you can catch on our YouTube channel.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | The Indian Millennial and Elections 2019


Top Stories

latest videos

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone
One Finger OP or What?

One Finger OP or What?
Clever Ways to attack in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 6

Clever Ways to attack in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 6
Delhi is drying up, Kerala's sex ed lie & the second patient cured of HIV — This week in Science

Delhi is drying up, Kerala's sex ed lie & the second patient cured of HIV — This week in Science
Realme 3 Review | Battery and Design are its only charms

Realme 3 Review | Battery and Design are its only charms
Oppo F11 Pro Unboxing

Oppo F11 Pro Unboxing
Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review | 10 out of 10?

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review | 10 out of 10?
Importance of Sound in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 5

Importance of Sound in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 5
Foldable phones, smartphones on your wrist and 5G | Highlights from MWC 2019

Foldable phones, smartphones on your wrist and 5G | Highlights from MWC 2019
Lenovo Z5 Series First Look | MWC 2019

Lenovo Z5 Series First Look | MWC 2019

also see

PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile India Series Grand Finals begin at 1 pm today: Here's how to watch it live

Mar 10, 2019

Oppo

Oppo F11 Pro, F11 with 48 MP camera, 6.5-inch display launched starting at Rs 19,990

Mar 05, 2019

Oppo

Oppo F11 Pro with 48 MP camera set to debut today: Everything we know so far

Mar 04, 2019

Oppo

Oppo F11 Pro to launch in India at 7 pm today: Here's how to watch the event live

Mar 05, 2019

Oppo

Oppo F11 Pro will have a 90.9 percent screen-to-body ratio says company

Mar 02, 2019

Oppo F11 Pro

Oppo F11 Pro first impressions: Great overall package for competitive mid-range segment

Mar 05, 2019

science

All-woman Spacewalk

NASA astronauts to go on the world's first all-woman spacewalk on 29 March

Mar 08, 2019

Women in Science

Women's Day 2019: Indian science is inching towards #BalanceForBetter despite the none-too-easy path

Mar 08, 2019

Women at Work

Women's Day 2019: Women in health, science and innovation are collaborating globally

Mar 08, 2019

Engineering

Inexpensive flexible 3D printed sensor can detect even the tiniest amount of water

Mar 07, 2019