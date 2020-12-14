tech2 News Staff

On 12 November, PUBG Corporation announced PUBG Mobile's return in India. The company said that it is soon going to launch a new game in India, which will be made keeping in mind the Indian audience, and it will be called PUBG Mobile India. However, regarding the launch, that was the last announcement we officially heard from PUBG Corp. A few teasers have been released since the announcement, but the company is yet to reveal anything about the launch date of the game in India.

However, since the official announcement by PUBG Corp on 12 November, several APK download links for PUBG Mobile India have been surfacing online, and it's needless to say, none of them are genuine. In anticipation of the game, several users in India have fallen for the fake APKs. The fake links can be dangerous.

We recommend waiting for the official game to be released. Some reports online suggest that PUBG Mobile India may be released on 25 December, however, PUBG Corp has not yet confirmed the same.

PUBG Corp is also expected to initially launch PUBG Mobile India app for Android users, eventually rolling it out on iOS as well.

On 21 November, PUBG Corp also set up its India subsidiary, which was registered with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs with a paid-up investment of Rs 5 lakh. The company has been registered in Bengaluru.

Another report suggested that Sean (Hyunil) Sohn (head of Corporate Development at Krafton/PUBG Corp) and Kuma Krishnan Iyer have been appointed as the two directors of PUBG Mobile India.

This time, PUBG Corp assures that in order to maintain privacy and security of players in India, it will conduct "regular audits and verifications on the storage systems holding Indian users’ personally identifiable information to reinforce security and ensure that their data is safely managed."

PUBG Corp also says that in the new PUBG Mobile India game, in-game content will be improved and tailored to reflect local needs. Several aspects of the game will also be customised for local gamers, for instance, the game will now be "set in a virtual simulation training ground, new characters automatically starting clothed, and green hit effects to reflect the virtual nature of the game."

The new PUBG Mobile India game will also include a feature that places restrictions on game time to promote healthy gameplay habits.

PUBG Corp will also be establishing an India subsidiary and will hire over 100 employees specialising in business, esports, and game development. In addition to that, PUBG Corp says it will look to "actively collaborate and leverage local businesses to strengthen its gaming service."