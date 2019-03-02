Saturday, March 02, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

PUBG Mobile India Bonus Challenge now live: Here's all you need to know

With PUBG Mobile India Bonus Challenge, the easily available BC can be converted into UC.

tech2 News Staff Mar 02, 2019 13:07:50 IST

The recently released 0.11 update for PUBG Mobile brought the much anticipated Zombie mode update for the players and along with it Tencent also teased the PUBG Mobile India Bonus Challenge as well, which has now started.

PUBG 1280

For those who don't know PUBG Mobile offers Battle Coins (BC) for completing tasks and also has daily rewards for logging in. However, in the context of the game you can not really purchase any upgrades through it. For getting new clothes, weapon skins, celebrations, crates etc, you need Unknown Cash (UC) which can be purchased using real money.

With PUBG Mobile India Bonus Challenge, these easily available BC can be converted into UC if you complete a set of challenges. Registration is open for solo players only. To enter players will need to get Bonus Challenge Vouchers or Unknown Cash and then they can choose from three tiers - Novice, Adept, or Expert. A video has been posted by PUBG Mobile's YouTube channel explaining the entire procedure.

Depending on the category you will be provided points for each kill. Reliable PUBG tipster Mr Ghost has said that a kill in adept, Novice, Adept and Expert will get you 15, 30 and 45 points respectively. 1 point is 1 BC, however, the exchange rate for BC to UC has not been specified as of now. Maximum earnings are capped at 1,500 BC for the time being.

 

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | The Indian Millennial and Elections 2019


Top Stories

latest videos

Lenovo Z5 Series First Look | MWC 2019

Lenovo Z5 Series First Look | MWC 2019
Samsung Galaxy S10+ Unboxing

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Unboxing
Pro Tips with Mortal | Episode 4 | All About Grenades

Pro Tips with Mortal | Episode 4 | All About Grenades
Smartphone with a 18,000 mAh battery: First Look | MWC 2019

Smartphone with a 18,000 mAh battery: First Look | MWC 2019
Nubia Alpha Smartwatch First Look | MWC 2019

Nubia Alpha Smartwatch First Look | MWC 2019
Microsoft HoloLens 2 First Look | MWC 2019

Microsoft HoloLens 2 First Look | MWC 2019
National Science Day, shark & turtle conservation & Bandipur forest fire | This Week in Science

National Science Day, shark & turtle conservation & Bandipur forest fire | This Week in Science
LG G8 ThinQ First Look | MWC 2019

LG G8 ThinQ First Look | MWC 2019
Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G First Look | MWC 2019

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G First Look | MWC 2019
Xiaomi Mi 9 First Look | MWC 2019

Xiaomi Mi 9 First Look | MWC 2019

also see

PUBG

PUBG PC gets update with new snow vehicles for the Vikendi Map, new flare guns

Feb 26, 2019

PUBG

PUBG Mobile team speaks out on addiction woes, promises healthy in-game environment

Feb 18, 2019

science

SpaceX test launch of Dragon capsule on 2 March: When and where to watch it live

Mar 02, 2019

Water Crisis

Delhi's reserves of water are drying up, could bring 'Day zero' by 2020: NITI Aayog

Mar 01, 2019

Gene Editing

CRISPR gene editing used to treat patient with beta thalassemia blood disorder

Mar 01, 2019

SpaceX

SpaceX new Dragon capsule to carry dummy astronaut on its maiden flight this Saturday

Mar 01, 2019