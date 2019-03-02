tech2 News Staff

The recently released 0.11 update for PUBG Mobile brought the much anticipated Zombie mode update for the players and along with it Tencent also teased the PUBG Mobile India Bonus Challenge as well, which has now started.

For those who don't know PUBG Mobile offers Battle Coins (BC) for completing tasks and also has daily rewards for logging in. However, in the context of the game you can not really purchase any upgrades through it. For getting new clothes, weapon skins, celebrations, crates etc, you need Unknown Cash (UC) which can be purchased using real money.

With PUBG Mobile India Bonus Challenge, these easily available BC can be converted into UC if you complete a set of challenges. Registration is open for solo players only. To enter players will need to get Bonus Challenge Vouchers or Unknown Cash and then they can choose from three tiers - Novice, Adept, or Expert. A video has been posted by PUBG Mobile's YouTube channel explaining the entire procedure.

Depending on the category you will be provided points for each kill. Reliable PUBG tipster Mr Ghost has said that a kill in adept, Novice, Adept and Expert will get you 15, 30 and 45 points respectively. 1 point is 1 BC, however, the exchange rate for BC to UC has not been specified as of now. Maximum earnings are capped at 1,500 BC for the time being.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.