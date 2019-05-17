Friday, May 17, 2019Back to
PUBG mobile crosses 100 million monthly active users; announces Royal Pass Season 7

It also earned $438.8 million out of the $2 billion dollars collectively earned by other BR titles.

tech2 News StaffMay 17, 2019 19:39:08 IST

Tencent announced that PUBG Mobile has now crossed 100 million monthly active users. This milestone was achieved based on a global user count that doesn’t include users from China.

PUBG Mobile.

The report comes from market researcher App Annie. Based on Sensor Tower’s report on player spending in top mobile battle royale games, PUBG Mobile took in $438.8 million out of the $2 billion dollars brought in collectively by the popular genre. Along with the announcement of the milestone, Tencent also revealed Royal Pass Season 7.

PUBG Mobile's upcoming update is said to introduce a new weapon called Skorpian which is a machine pistol gun that shoots 9 mm bullets. Another highlight is the launch of 'Companion' pets which was rumoured to release in Season 6. In Season 7, Players would be able to get pets as their Companions. The new season will also bring nine new outfits which include one Mythic Item, four Legendary items, three Epic, and an ordinary outfit. In terms of skins, there could be two new skins for the pan, parachute, backpacks, and cars as well.

The data from App Annie doesn’t include China since Tencent hasn’t been able to get approval by the Chinese government since the game is too violent. The Chinese video gaming leader shut down its test version of global blockbuster PUBG in China last week and shifted users to the similar, more patriotic video game called Game for Peace that, unlike PUBG, has regulatory approval to generate revenue. It had waited in vain for more than a year for approval to earn money on PUBG via in-app purchases, having given the gory, South Korean-made game a socialist makeover to meet stringent government rules.

Days after Tencent decided to introduce Game for Peace, the company now adding a new "Gameplay Management" feature to PUBG Mobile. In a bid to help "promote healthy gaming behaviors," PUBG Mobile's new "Gameplay Management" system is designed for people under the age of 18. The new system will send pop-ups to players that remind them to take a break.

