tech2 News Staff

Tencent's popular battle royale title PUBG Mobile is currently in its sixth season but not for long.

Season 7 is expected to begin rolling out as early as next week with more features, weapons, and skins to offer. YouTuber Mr GhostGaming, who has been a reliable source of PUBG Mobile-related information in the past claims that Tencent is planning to roll out Season 7 with the next update (version 0.12.5).

As per the YouTuber, Tencent's developers could take down the game's servers on 16 May for the update and bring it back live the next day.

Once the servers are back online, following maintenance, the game would be ready with Season 7 Royale Pass. Mr GhostGaming also stated that although the Season 7 maintenance would be over on 17 May, it would officially begin on 18 May.

PUBG Mobile version 0.12.5 update: What to expect

PUBG Mobile's upcoming update is said to introduce a new weapon called Skorpian which is a machine pistol gun that shoots 9 mm bullets.

Another highlight is the launch of 'Companion' pets which was rumoured to release in Season 6. In Season 7, Players would be able to get pets as their Companions. The new season will also bring nine new outfits which include one Mythic Item, four Legendary items, three Epic, and an ordinary outfit. In terms of skins, there could be two new skins for the pan, parachute, backpacks and cars as well.

For weapons, the game would launch new skins for AKM, Kar 98K, M416 and Uzi. Earlier reports had hinted that there would be five new skins for guns suitable for three assault rifles, one sniper rifle, and one SMG.

One new plane skin is also expected to be introduced. In addition to these, players can also buy a custom room card that would last for seven days at RP 95. The developers would also add 10 new RP crates alongside the existing ones. Once live, players will be able to buy the Season 7 Royale Pass for 600 UC.

