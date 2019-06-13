tech2 News Staff

The regional finals of the Spring Split of PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 (PMCO) is here. Right before the two day finale, PUBG Mobile has unveiled the entire roster of commentators who will be taking over the duties during the tournament. It includes both English and Hindi commentators.

The winning team will get a chance to represent their country in the PMCO Global Spring Split Finals in Berlin, Germany in July. The tournament witnessed 32 teams playing against each other in the tournament for a prize pool of $2.5 million (Rs 17.3 crores approx).

The English commentators include the following:

Jason Kaplan

Sudhen “Bleh” Wahengbam

Alex “Snodz” Byfield

John Allen

Hindi commentators include:

Vagheesh Bhan

Ketan Patel

Mannu Karki

Dharam Kundra

Apart from the commentators, Abish Mathew will be the ringmaster or host of the tournament.

After two weeks of constant competition between different teams, 16 teams have qualified for the finals. The regional finals will now be held in Thyagraj Stadium in New Delhi from 14 to 15 June.

The first PUBG Mobile Championship was held last year that saw huge participation from all over the country. The pool prize of that tournament was Rs 50,00,000. The PUBG Mobile fever is increasing with each day and PUBG Mobile is now one of the world's most popular mobile games.

