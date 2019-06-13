Thursday, June 13, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 unveils roster of commentators for regional finals

The tournament witnessed 32 teams playing against each other for a prize pool of $2.5 million

tech2 News StaffJun 13, 2019 21:58:43 IST

The regional finals of the Spring Split of PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 (PMCO) is here. Right before the two day finale, PUBG Mobile has unveiled the entire roster of commentators who will be taking over the duties during the tournament. It includes both English and Hindi commentators.

PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 unveils roster of commentators for regional finals

PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 poster.

The winning team will get a chance to represent their country in the PMCO Global Spring Split Finals in Berlin, Germany in July. The tournament witnessed 32 teams playing against each other in the tournament for a prize pool of $2.5 million (Rs 17.3 crores approx).

The English commentators include the following:

  • Jason Kaplan
  • Sudhen “Bleh” Wahengbam
  • Alex “Snodz” Byfield
  • John Allen

Hindi commentators include:

  • Vagheesh Bhan
  • Ketan Patel
  • Mannu Karki
  • Dharam Kundra

Apart from the commentators, Abish Mathew will be the ringmaster or host of the tournament.

After two weeks of constant competition between different teams, 16 teams have qualified for the finals. The regional finals will now be held in Thyagraj Stadium in New Delhi from 14 to 15 June.

The first PUBG Mobile Championship was held last year that saw huge participation from all over the country. The pool prize of that tournament was Rs 50,00,000. The PUBG Mobile fever is increasing with each day and PUBG Mobile is now one of the world's most popular mobile games.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags
Loading...



Select Dugout: Australian legend Brett Lee explains fielding technique


Top Stories

latest videos

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?


also see

PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile Update 0.13.0 arrives with Team Deathmatch, Godzilla event and more

Jun 11, 2019
PUBG Mobile Update 0.13.0 arrives with Team Deathmatch, Godzilla event and more
PUBG Mobile: A 16-year-old in Madhya Pradesh dies after playing for six hours

PUBG

PUBG Mobile: A 16-year-old in Madhya Pradesh dies after playing for six hours

May 31, 2019
PUBG Mobile 0.13.0 update: All you need to know about Team Deathmatch and more

PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile 0.13.0 update: All you need to know about Team Deathmatch and more

Jun 13, 2019
PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019: Delhi to be the battle ground for regional championships finals

PUBG

PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019: Delhi to be the battle ground for regional championships finals

Jun 06, 2019
PUBG Mobile vs Call of Duty Mobile: Chicken Dinners aren't so enticing any more

Call of Duty

PUBG Mobile vs Call of Duty Mobile: Chicken Dinners aren't so enticing any more

Jun 11, 2019
Black Shark 2 to start selling on Flipkart today from 12.00 pm onwards

Black Shark 2

Black Shark 2 to start selling on Flipkart today from 12.00 pm onwards

Jun 04, 2019

science

Heat waves sweeping India, energy demand rising: Are we caught in a Catch-22?

Climate Change

Heat waves sweeping India, energy demand rising: Are we caught in a Catch-22?

Jun 13, 2019
Onset of type-1 Diabetes can be delayed using a new antibody treatment, trials show

Type-1 Diabetes

Onset of type-1 Diabetes can be delayed using a new antibody treatment, trials show

Jun 12, 2019
Polar bears inspire new material that traps heat, is water-resistant and stretchy

Polar bears

Polar bears inspire new material that traps heat, is water-resistant and stretchy

Jun 10, 2019
Ladybug swarm: Massive ladybug migration several kilometers wide picked up by radar

Insects

Ladybug swarm: Massive ladybug migration several kilometers wide picked up by radar

Jun 10, 2019