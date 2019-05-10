Friday, May 10, 2019Back to
PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019: Regional semi-finals for Spring Split starts today

32 teams battled it out against each other in the group stage to qualify for the semi-finals.

tech2 News StaffMay 10, 2019 17:34:21 IST

After the group stage of the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) 2019 was announced on 26 April, it witnessed 32 teams playing against each other in the global esports tournament. Now, the group stage has come to an end and the next stage or semi-finals kick off today.

PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019: Regional semi-finals for Spring Split starts today

PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 poster.

PMCO is a year-long event with a prize pool of $2 million (approximately Rs 13.89 crores). Vivo announced that it will be sponsoring the event and it raised the total prize pool from $2 million to $2.5 million (Rs 17.3 crores approx), along with supplying phones to be used during the tournament.

PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 will happen over the span of a year and in two sessions of Spring Split and Fall Split. The ongoing session is the Spring Split. From the 24 teams playing in the regional semi-finals, the top 16 teams will make it to the regional finals of PMCO. The semi-finals will be streamed from 7.30 pm today.

As per the PMCO event website, the Regional Finals will take place between 20 May and 14 June between 16 crews. Since the Regional Finals could be either online or offline, a team should be ready to travel for this round. The Spring Split Global Finals will happen offline and will take place sometime in July.

The same sequence of qualification rounds will happen for the Fall Split schedule, for which registrations commence in August. The online qualification and the Regional Group rounds will take place in the same month.

The Regional Semifinals will be held in October and will be followed by the Regional Finals in November. The Fall Split Global Finals will again be an offline-only event and is slated to happen sometime in December.

Tencent’s PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is available on Android, iOS, PlayStation 4, Windows and Xbox One.

