PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019: Group Stage team pooling announced for 26 April

The top 24 teams from the group stage of this year-long tournament will advance to the semi-finals.

tech2 News StaffApr 18, 2019 14:59:35 IST

After the PUBG Mobile India Series tournament began proceedings earlier this year, serious PUBG Mobile players head into yet another competition and this time the stakes are much higher.

The PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019, a global esports tournament for PUBG Mobile players is all set to begin on 26 April, beginning with the group stage.

Unlike the India Series tournament, PMCO is a year-long event with a prize pool of $2 million (approximately Rs 13.89 crores). However, Vivo announced that it will be sponsoring the event and along with supplying phones that will be used during the tournament, it has raised the total prize pool from $2 million to $2.5 million (Rs 17.3 crores approx).

With such a big prize pool, one can expect both, professional and semi-professionals players competing for the prize money.

PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 poster

The new PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 challenge will happen over the span of a year and in two sessions of Spring Split and Fall Split. To be eligible for participating in the event, one needs to have obtained Platinum rank in the last season and must be over 18 years of age. At least three players in each team need to be from the region they are representing. You can check out the rules in detail here.

The registrations for Spring Split ended on 18 March and online qualification rounds happened in the last week of March. The online Regional Group rounds will take place between 26 April and 5 May and will be followed by Regional Semifinals from 10-19 May.

As per the PMCO event website, the Regional Finals will take place between 20 May and 14 June between 16 crews. Since the Regional Finals could be either online or offline, a team should be ready to travel for this round. The Spring Split Global Finals will happen offline and will take place sometime in July.

The same sequence of qualification rounds will happen for the Fall Split schedule, for which registrations commence in August. The online qualification and the Regional Group rounds will take place in the same month.

The Regional Semifinals will be held in October and will be followed by the Regional Finals in November. The Fall Split Global Finals will again be an offline-only event and is slated to happen sometime in December.

You can head here to find out more about the PUBG Mobile Club Open tournament.

