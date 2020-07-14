Tuesday, July 14, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

PUBG Mobile brings new anti-cheating measure, announces cheaters’ account to be banned for 10 years

With the introduction of new anti-cheating measures, the server will determine if a player is visible in the view of the host or not.


FP TrendingJul 14, 2020 16:18:05 IST

PUBG Mobile has come up with new upgrades and adjustments to its spectating system, and has announced that cheaters will receive a 10-year account ban.

The step has been taken to resolve cheating through the use of the spectating system and improve the gaming environment. Besides, the upgrade will help improve the performance of the system.

“The game server will determine in real-time whether a player is visible in the view of the host to decide whether or not to transmit the location data of a player to spectators,” said PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile brings new anti-cheating measure, announces cheaters’ account to be banned for 10 years

PUBG Mobile

There are three main roles of the spectating system - the host, game server, and the spectator. The host is the client of the character who is playing in the match. Server receives, transmits, and processes the various combat data of users. On the other hand, spectator is the client of the user who spectates the game and receives the combat data transmitted by the game server.

Now, with the introduction of new anti-cheating measures, the server will determine in real-time if a player is visible in the view of the host. If a player is not in view of the host, it will not send the location data of the player to spectators.

As a result of this, cheating plug-ins will not be able to modify the game data. Apart from this, the upgrade will not affect those who see matches normally.

On 7 July, PUBG Support announced, “1-week bans have been issued to players who intentionally used an exploit to gain additional EP.”

Last year in October, PUBG Mobile unveiled an anti-cheating measure to keep the game as fair as possible.

It informed that its system makes use of detection software which is able to scan for suspect software and modified game data.

“We take enormous pride in the game we work on every day, and cheaters cheapen all of our work. We’re doing everything possible to keep cheaters out of our game as much as possible,” it said.

 

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile to get update 0.19.0 on 7 July which will come with Livik map that allows up to 40 players at a time

Jun 30, 2020
PUBG Mobile to get update 0.19.0 on 7 July which will come with Livik map that allows up to 40 players at a time
PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 14 to be available for purchase starting 14 July

PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 14 to be available for purchase starting 14 July

Jul 07, 2020

science

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Europa

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Jun 25, 2020
Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Ocean mapping

Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Jun 24, 2020
Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

coronavirus studies

Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

Jun 23, 2020
Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

pluto

Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

Jun 23, 2020