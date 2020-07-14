FP Trending

PUBG Mobile has come up with new upgrades and adjustments to its spectating system, and has announced that cheaters will receive a 10-year account ban.

The step has been taken to resolve cheating through the use of the spectating system and improve the gaming environment. Besides, the upgrade will help improve the performance of the system.

“The game server will determine in real-time whether a player is visible in the view of the host to decide whether or not to transmit the location data of a player to spectators,” said PUBG Mobile.

There are three main roles of the spectating system - the host, game server, and the spectator. The host is the client of the character who is playing in the match. Server receives, transmits, and processes the various combat data of users. On the other hand, spectator is the client of the user who spectates the game and receives the combat data transmitted by the game server.

Now, with the introduction of new anti-cheating measures, the server will determine in real-time if a player is visible in the view of the host. If a player is not in view of the host, it will not send the location data of the player to spectators.

As a result of this, cheating plug-ins will not be able to modify the game data. Apart from this, the upgrade will not affect those who see matches normally.

On 7 July, PUBG Support announced, “1-week bans have been issued to players who intentionally used an exploit to gain additional EP.”

[PC] 1-week bans have been issued to players who intentionally used an exploit to gain additional EP. Players who used this exploit also have had their EP restored to the correct amount. — PUBG Support (@PUBG_Support) July 7, 2020

Last year in October, PUBG Mobile unveiled an anti-cheating measure to keep the game as fair as possible.

It informed that its system makes use of detection software which is able to scan for suspect software and modified game data.

“We take enormous pride in the game we work on every day, and cheaters cheapen all of our work. We’re doing everything possible to keep cheaters out of our game as much as possible,” it said.