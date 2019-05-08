tech2 News Staff

PUBG Mobile is currently all the rage amongst people when we talk about mobile gaming. There have been many multiplayer co-op games on mobile but nothing till now has captured the imagination of gamers as PUBG has. Could that change anytime soon? If we believe EA's latest announcement then there's a chance.

Apex Legends, which EA has described as its fastest-growing franchise ever, is a game developed by Respawn entertainment and is in direct competition with PUBG and Fortnite. Today at its quarterly earnings EA has announced that it is "in advanced negotiations to bring Apex Legends to China and to mobile”.

That is all that EA said at the moment and has not provided any timeline for the game's arrival on mobile. Call of Duty has also confirmed earlier that it will be bringing a full-fledged game to the mobile platform but again no date has been provided.

PUBG Mobile and Fortnite are already available on mobile and the latter is not doing exceptionally well as compared to the former. Apex Legends had quickly became a sensation after it was announced a few months back and in March it had accumulated 50 million users in a month. That number is growing steadily day by day.

While PUBG Mobile is certainly very well optimised for mobile, Apex Legends is leagues ahead in terms of gameplay. If EA somehow finds a way to mould the game for a highly optimised mobile experience, PUBG Mobile's crown could be under serious threat.

