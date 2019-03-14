Thursday, March 14, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

PUBG Mobile ban: Rajkot police arrest 10 people for playing the game in public

Rajkot police have arrested ten people for playing PUBG, six of them are college students.

tech2 News Staff Mar 14, 2019 10:47:18 IST

After a ban was placed on the popular online multiplayer game PUBG Mobile in Surat and Rajkot, we are now hearing of the very first arrests being made in connection to it.

PUBG Mobile ban: Rajkot police arrest 10 people for playing the game in public

PUBG. tech2

In the last two days, Rajkot police have arrested ten people — six students are still in college for playing the game. Police Commissioner Manoj Agrawal said in a statement to Indian Express that the crime is a bailable offense.

"People have been booked but there is nothing like arrest in it. In the procedure, they will be shown as immediately bailed out by police. The case will go to the courts and there will be a trial for not following the notification issued,” he said to the Indian Express.

The Rajkot Special operations group caught three youths 'red handed' playing the game and charged them under IPC Section 188 for violating the notification. "This game is highly addictive and the accused were so engrossed in playing them that they could not even notice our team approaching them,” said SOG Rohit Raval to Indian Express.

Following reports of the game being banned in Surat and Rajkot, now Bhavnagar and Gir Somnath districts are also said to have prohibited the game following notification from the Gujarat home ministry.

The circular is said to highlight that games like PUBG "incite violent behaviour" amongst players, many of whom are school going kids.

In more recent news, a 15-year-old from Jalandhar withdrew Rs 50,000 from his father's bank account to purchase a PUBG game controller, custom skins, costumes as well as weapon skins for the game.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | The Indian Millennial and Elections 2019


Top Stories

latest videos

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7
Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone
One Finger OP or What?

One Finger OP or What?
Clever Ways to attack in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 6

Clever Ways to attack in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 6
Delhi is drying up, Kerala's sex ed lie & the second patient cured of HIV — This week in Science

Delhi is drying up, Kerala's sex ed lie & the second patient cured of HIV — This week in Science
Realme 3 Review | Battery and Design are its only charms

Realme 3 Review | Battery and Design are its only charms
Oppo F11 Pro Unboxing

Oppo F11 Pro Unboxing
Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review | 10 out of 10?

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review | 10 out of 10?
Importance of Sound in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 5

Importance of Sound in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 5
Foldable phones, smartphones on your wrist and 5G | Highlights from MWC 2019

Foldable phones, smartphones on your wrist and 5G | Highlights from MWC 2019

also see

PUBG Mobile

Jalandhar teenager steals Rs 50,000 from father to buy PUBG controller, skins, more

Mar 11, 2019
Jalandhar teenager steals Rs 50,000 from father to buy PUBG controller, skins, more
PUBG Mobile India Bonus Challenge now live: Here's all you need to know

PUBG

PUBG Mobile India Bonus Challenge now live: Here's all you need to know

Mar 02, 2019
PUBG Mobile India Series finals to be held in Hyderabad on 10 March

PUBG

PUBG Mobile India Series finals to be held in Hyderabad on 10 March

Mar 07, 2019
PUBG Mobile beta version 0.11.5 brings new guns, vehicles, dynamic weather and more

PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile beta version 0.11.5 brings new guns, vehicles, dynamic weather and more

Mar 13, 2019
Man accidentally drinks acid while playing PUBG, mistakes it for water

PUBG

Man accidentally drinks acid while playing PUBG, mistakes it for water

Mar 07, 2019
Emboldened by PUBG Mobile ban in Surat and Rajkot, other districts follow suit

PUBG

Emboldened by PUBG Mobile ban in Surat and Rajkot, other districts follow suit

Mar 11, 2019

science
Teenage climate change activist Greta Thunberg nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

Teenage climate change activist Greta Thunberg nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

Mar 14, 2019
UN report says environment is in a deadly, worsening state but far from hopeless

Environment

UN report says environment is in a deadly, worsening state but far from hopeless

Mar 14, 2019
World Kidney Day: Are you taking good care of your kidneys? Here's how you can

Kidney Disease

World Kidney Day: Are you taking good care of your kidneys? Here's how you can

Mar 14, 2019
First humans to walk on Mars, the Moon again will most likely be women: NASA

Women in Space

First humans to walk on Mars, the Moon again will most likely be women: NASA

Mar 13, 2019