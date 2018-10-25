The most awaited Halloween update for PUBG Mobile is finally here. The update to version 0.9.0 has begun rolling out in India and should show up for all users on Android immediately.

The update package isn't small though and comes in a download size of 608 MB. This update does introduce a bunch of new features just like the previous major update did but is focussed more towards bringing fixes to issues that players have been facing including those pertaining to connectivity and general sluggishness in gameplay.

While version 0.9.0 does introduce a ton of changes overall, here are the ones that you should really care about.

Night Mode in Erangel. The map will alternate between day and night randomly when playing in Classic Mode. There are also night vision goggles and new buildings added to certain areas of the map. Halloween perks include Spawn Island undergoing a massive festival makeover, while enemies killed using an AKM turn into scarecrows (spooky). During the event period, players also have a 50% higher chance of playing in night mode. Sanhok also gets a new rifle called the QBU DMR.It fires 5.56mm rounds and replaces the existing Mini14 rifle. The map also receives a new drivable truck referred to as the Rony pickup truck where teammates can hop on and move about freely. The vertical recoil and horizontal recoil of the AKM rifle has been reduced while light Grips now increase recoil recovery and stability. There have been improvements to matchmaking as well. Finding a match should be faster now and players should reach their appropriate tiers easier. Estimated time should now be more accurate as well. There's also a new spectator mode which allows players to watch opponent players until the end of the match after being killed. There's a new Crew challenge. Leaders can register their Crews for the Crew Challenge tournament where there are 3 stages — the Qualification, the Groups and Finals. Teams will receive bonus rewards once they enter the Group stage and the Finals. Winning teams in the finals will receive greater rewards.

There are ton of other minor improvements, all of which have been listed in detail on the official changelog.

Tencent Games has also released an exclusive trailer that shows glimpses of the new night mode and how the new Halloween-themed costumes look. The company previously posted multiple teasers showing the new merchandise that would be available with the new update which is in continuation to its recent tie-up with BAPE.