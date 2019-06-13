tech2 News Staff

PUBG Mobile came up with another major update yesterday and introduced a new collaboration with the recently released Godzilla film along with the introduction of a new Team Deathmatch mode. Tencent has been constantly adding new modes and features to PUBG Mobile and the result is a gigantic uptick in downloads. As of right now, the game has achieved 400 million downloads on both Android and iOS. Let's have a more detailed look at this new mode.

The latest 4v4 TDM or Team Deathmatch is inspired by Call of Duty: Mobile, wherein the player is teamed with three other people and is placed in a short map. The main attraction is that you will get infinite respawns (normal in the TDM mode) and you have weapons and ammo laid out in front of you.

The objective is to get to 40 points wherein each kill counts as one point. The short map called 'Warehouse' is completely different from the original maps that are present in PUBG Mobile. You will get 10 minutes to get to that score, and the fast-paced nature of the game means that you will usually get to that score before the time ends.

The TDM option will appear just beside the two zombie modes present in the 'Evo Ground' section. The loading screen UI has also changed for TDM, so has the final screen where the results are displayed. Additionally, one also get banners such as Legendary, Killshot, Revenge, and more when you complete certain tasks in the game. Also, if your team is on a winning streak during the game, your health will automatically restore.

. @PUBGMOBILE_IN has just released the next major update called 0.13.0. Besides the #Godzilla theme, the game now also includes the brand new Team Deathmatch. Here's a first look. pic.twitter.com/bpeWjnfaEO — Tech2 (@tech2eets) June 12, 2019

Apart from that, PUBG Mobile has now shifted its focus more on the First Person Perspective or FPP in the game by providing a separate set of controls. Additionally, there have been improvements in the Vikendi map that includes trail marks left in the snow when you're walking, crawling or driving a vehicle on the snow. PUBG Mobile has also introduced four new zombies in the Survive Till Dawn mode. For the complete changelog of the new update, you can head here.

