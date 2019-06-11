tech2 News Staff

PUBG Mobile servers will be down today as it Tencent prepares for an overhaul of the game. The downtime was from 00:00:00 to 08:00:00 (UTC) which 5.30 am to 1.30 pm IST and as of the time of writing, you can start playing the game. The Update 0.13.0 has a size of 1.98 GB for Android and 2.45 GB on iOS. Here's what's new in the update.

The PUBG Mobile team had announced a collaboration with the team behind Godzilla: King of the Monsters. The event is similar to the previous ones for Resident Evil (zombie survival) and Mission: Impossible. The patch notes for the event along with the new updates are as follows.

New game mode: team deathmatch, available in both FPP and TPP.

- Added separate control settings for FPP.

- Added MVP display in results.

- Added a tab for MVP emotes in inventory.

- All appearances, voices and emotes can be set in different portable closets. They can also be swapped while in a match.

- Walking, crawling or operating a vehicle on the snow will now leave marks.

- Armor durability loss reduced by 25%. Damage reduction remains unchanged.

- Tyrant, G, Licker and Zombie Cop have been removed in Survive Till Dawn. 4 new zombies will be introduced.

- Freezing fog from Liquid Nitrogen Mine now lasts longer. All units that pass through will move at a slower speed.

- Tank now enhances nearby zombies. Skinner will now use an ability that reduces the movement speed of nearby players.

- New building: Abandoned Factory. This building contains lots of resources but also has a new boss.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.