Tuesday, June 11, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

PUBG Mobile Update 0.13.0 arrives with Team Deathmatch, Godzilla event and more

PUBG Mobile team had announced a collaboration with the team behind Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

tech2 News StaffJun 11, 2019 14:21:13 IST

PUBG Mobile servers will be down today as it Tencent prepares for an overhaul of the game. The downtime was from 00:00:00 to 08:00:00 (UTC) which 5.30 am to 1.30 pm IST and as of the time of writing, you can start playing the game. The Update 0.13.0  has a size of 1.98 GB for Android and 2.45 GB on iOS. Here's what's new in the update.

PUBG Mobile Update 0.13.0 arrives with Team Deathmatch, Godzilla event and more

PUBG Mobile: Godzilla

The PUBG Mobile team had announced a collaboration with the team behind Godzilla: King of the Monsters. The event is similar to the previous ones for Resident Evil (zombie survival) and Mission: Impossible. The patch notes for the event along with the new updates are as follows.

New game mode: team deathmatch, available in both FPP and TPP.

- Added separate control settings for FPP.
- Added MVP display in results.
- Added a tab for MVP emotes in inventory.
- All appearances, voices and emotes can be set in different portable closets. They can also be swapped while in a match.
- Walking, crawling or operating a vehicle on the snow will now leave marks.
- Armor durability loss reduced by 25%. Damage reduction remains unchanged.
- Tyrant, G, Licker and Zombie Cop have been removed in Survive Till Dawn. 4 new zombies will be introduced.
- Freezing fog from Liquid Nitrogen Mine now lasts longer. All units that pass through will move at a slower speed.
- Tank now enhances nearby zombies. Skinner will now use an ability that reduces the movement speed of nearby players.
- New building: Abandoned Factory. This building contains lots of resources but also has a new boss.

 

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags
Loading...



Select Dugout: Australian legend Brett Lee explains fielding technique


Top Stories

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019


also see

PUBG

PUBG Mobile: A 16-year-old in Madhya Pradesh dies after playing for six hours

May 31, 2019
PUBG Mobile: A 16-year-old in Madhya Pradesh dies after playing for six hours
PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019: Delhi to be the battle ground for regional championships finals

PUBG

PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019: Delhi to be the battle ground for regional championships finals

Jun 06, 2019
PUBG Mobile 0.13.0 stable update could come to devices on 31 May

PUBG

PUBG Mobile 0.13.0 stable update could come to devices on 31 May

May 29, 2019
PUBG Mobile vs Call of Duty Mobile: Chicken Dinners aren't so enticing any more

Call of Duty

PUBG Mobile vs Call of Duty Mobile: Chicken Dinners aren't so enticing any more

Jun 11, 2019
Black Shark 2 to start selling on Flipkart today from 12.00 pm onwards

Black Shark 2

Black Shark 2 to start selling on Flipkart today from 12.00 pm onwards

Jun 04, 2019
Asus' joins hands with PUBG Mobile maker Tencent, may launch ROG Phone sequel in July

ROG

Asus' joins hands with PUBG Mobile maker Tencent, may launch ROG Phone sequel in July

Jun 07, 2019

science

Polar bears inspire new material that traps heat, is water-resistant and stretchy

Polar bears

Polar bears inspire new material that traps heat, is water-resistant and stretchy

Jun 10, 2019
Ladybug swarm: Massive ladybug migration several kilometers wide picked up by radar

Insects

Ladybug swarm: Massive ladybug migration several kilometers wide picked up by radar

Jun 10, 2019
World Oceans Day 2019: UN makes a push for gender equality in ocean protection, conservation efforts

World Oceans Day

World Oceans Day 2019: UN makes a push for gender equality in ocean protection, conservation efforts

Jun 08, 2019
Jet fuel and diesel can now be made from plastic bags, water bottles & daily waste

Plastic

Jet fuel and diesel can now be made from plastic bags, water bottles & daily waste

Jun 07, 2019