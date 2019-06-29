tech2 News Staff

PUBG Corporation has announced that it will be expanding the beta testing of PUBG Lite for PC to more regions in South Asia. Starting from 4 July, the game will be available in beta in Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka. For India, an additional Hindi language option will also be made available.

PUBG Lite took to its official Facebook page to officially announce the launch of the beta service. The pre-registration event period started on 20 June and it will end on 3 July before midnight in the Indian Standard Time. Following that, the beta version of the game will be available in India. Registering in this period will ensure you win an event code that will be sent to your mailbox on 11 July. The event code is a redeem code that can be exchanged for the corresponding items in-game.

(Also Read: How to pre-register for PUBG Lite?)

By using the event code you can claim event rewards that include a Tiger skin for the M416 assault rifle and a Cheetah skin for the parachute. Additionally, PUBG will be giving away more items as it reaches two different registered player achievements. At 100K registrations, you’ll get a Black Scarf, Punk Glasses, and Bloody Combat Pants. When the registrations touch 200K, you will win a Gold PUBG Scarf, Yellow-Black Striped Long-sleeved Shirt, and Red Sports Top.

"We are very pleased to be able to introduce PUBG Lite to users all over the world. We have a lot of passionate PUBG players in South Asia, so it represents an important area of focus for us," said Brady Choi, VP and Head of PUBG Lite at PUBG Corporation. "As we continue to expand into new territories, we will do our best to provide a stable and fun service by communicating closely with our players."