Monday, November 09, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

PUBG is likely to return to India after Krafton’s deal with Microsoft Azure that focuses on 'privacy and data security'

PUBG Corporation had cut its ties with Chinese publisher Tencent for PUBG Mobile in India and taken the rights under Krafton’s wings.


FP TrendingNov 09, 2020 12:25:16 IST

PUBG’s ordeal in India is far from being over. The parent company of the popular game Krafton Inc has signed up a deal with Microsoft's Azure to host its portfolio of multiplatform products which includes PUBG Corporation’s multiplayer battle royale PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) on PC and consoles as well as the mobile version, PUBG Mobile. This agreement will allow PUBG to host the game on Microsoft’s Azure cloud platform. Azure is Microsoft’s public cloud computing service that lets game creators go on about building, running and expanding their games on a global scale.

PUBG is likely to return to India after Krafton’s deal with Microsoft Azure that focuses on privacy and data security

PUBG Mobile

The official press release focuses on Krafton’s insistence upon maintaining “privacy and data security”, hinting at a renewed attempt at bringing the game back to the Indian market.

The press statement said, “With privacy and data security being a top priority for KRAFTON, the company will be working with Microsoft to ensure personal data protection through Azure.” It further stated that the collaboration is going to ensure that the privacy rights of gamers are well “respected and relevant software will be in full compliance with all applicable laws and regulations”.

The South Korean parent company had tried hard to keep PUBG alive in India after the central government banned it along with other apps in September for engaging in “activities prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order”. PUBG Corporation had cut its ties with Chinese publisher Tencent for PUBG Mobile in India and taken the rights under Krafton’s wings. However, there was no revoke of the ban seen.

Finally, on 30 October, the Corporation will be terminating all services and access for users in India to PUBG Mobile from that day onwards. In order to comply with the interim order of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Tencent Games said via a Facebook post,  that they will be returning the rights to publish PUBG Mobile in India to the owner of the PUBG intellectual property.

Although the government decision had come two months ago, PUBG Mobile had remained accessible for users who already had them installed on their devices.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

1Up In The House | CODM Battle Royale Again!

1Up In The House | CODM Battle Royale Again!

Call Of Duty Mobile | Neither Win Nor Loss, 3rd Result

Call Of Duty Mobile | Neither Win Nor Loss, 3rd Result

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Battle Royale Match 51

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Battle Royale Match 51

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 50

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 50

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Custom Room Match 49

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Custom Room Match 49


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

PUBG Mobile

PUBG Corporation confirms that it is now terminating its service and access for users in India

Nov 02, 2020
PUBG Corporation confirms that it is now terminating its service and access for users in India
Microsoft launches 'Explore Space' data science, AI modules inspired by Netflix's 'Over the Moon'

Microsoft Learn

Microsoft launches 'Explore Space' data science, AI modules inspired by Netflix's 'Over the Moon'

Oct 27, 2020
Amazon, Apple, Facebook, other big tech bounce back sooner, stronger than the economy

Economic Recovery

Amazon, Apple, Facebook, other big tech bounce back sooner, stronger than the economy

Oct 30, 2020
Hubble scans $10,000 quadrillion 16 Psyche asteroid ahead of NASA 2022 mission

Asteroids

Hubble scans $10,000 quadrillion 16 Psyche asteroid ahead of NASA 2022 mission

Nov 03, 2020
AI bots will soon write news articles and you should be worried

Artificial intelligence

AI bots will soon write news articles and you should be worried

Oct 26, 2020
BepiColombo probe to Mercury captures ultra close shot of Venus in close approach

Venus

BepiColombo probe to Mercury captures ultra close shot of Venus in close approach

Oct 27, 2020

science

Childrens' immune systems make fewer antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 virus, COVID-19 study finds

COVID-19 Antibodies

Childrens' immune systems make fewer antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 virus, COVID-19 study finds

Nov 06, 2020
International wildlife forensics e-conference ends, draws attention to wildlife crime, biotech solutions

International wildlife forensics e-conference ends, draws attention to wildlife crime, biotech solutions

Nov 06, 2020
New mineral in Moon meteorite discovered by researchers, dubbed Downwilhelmsite

Moon Mineral

New mineral in Moon meteorite discovered by researchers, dubbed Downwilhelmsite

Nov 06, 2020
Mice flown to space by JAXA, SpaceX point researchers to protein that could slow ageing

Spaceflight

Mice flown to space by JAXA, SpaceX point researchers to protein that could slow ageing

Nov 05, 2020