PUBG Corporation confirms that it is now terminating its service and access for users in India

PUBG said that the rights to publish PUBG Mobile in India will be returned to the owner of the PUBG intellectual property.


FP TrendingNov 02, 2020 10:12:40 IST

PUBG Mobile has terminated access for users in India from 30 October. The move comes two months after New Delhi banned the game over cybersecurity concerns. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) banned the apps, including PUBG and went on to state that the apps "engaged in activities prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order". However, according to a report in TechCrunch, unlike other affected apps that became unavailable within days, PUBG Mobile remained accessible for users who already had them installed on their devices. The report added that PUBG Mobile had in fact, retained more than 90 percent of its monthly active users in the country.

PUBG Corporation confirms that it is now terminating its service and access for users in India

PUBG Mobile

PUBG has now taken to its official Facebook account to announce that in order to comply with the interim order of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology dated 2 September 2020, Tencent Games will terminate all service and access for users in India to PUBG MOBILE Nordic Map: Livik and PUBG MOBILE Lite (together, “PUBG Mobile”) on October 30, 2020.

They added that the rights to publish PUBG Mobile in India will be returned to the owner of the PUBG intellectual property.

The post went on to add that protecting users has always been a top priority and PUBG Mobile has always compiled with applicable data protection laws and regulations of the country.

Stating that all users' gameplay information has been processed in a transparent manner as disclosed in their privacy policy, PUBG revealed that they deeply regret the outcome and thanked players for their support and love.

 

