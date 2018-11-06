PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, more commonly referred to as PUBG, is approaching its one-year anniversary on the Xbox One console. The game has already been out on PC for some time and it also has an immensely popular mobile version on both Android and iOS (PUBG Mobile). Even so, PUBG is still to get on board one of the most popular gaming platforms around, the PS4. This might soon change.

As per ArsTechinca, promotional PUBG images have been discovered on Sony's PlayStation servers for the past two weeks. These images, in turn, have been connected to a digital game ID code and show two logos that are found in the PlayStation 4 interface. These are the user's library icon and the splash screen that appears while the game is loading.

This information cannot be confirmed through any of Sony's official channels and we do not have any kind of pricing or release date of the game on the PS4. The report says that back in September, a filing for a rating on PUBG for PS4 was discovered in South Korea.

The report also states that PUBG's Xbox One exclusivity could come to an end on 12 December as the game completes one year on the console. The large audience on PS4 could be instrumental in PUBG's fight to dominate the Battle Royale genre as competition stiffens from rival Fortnite and newcomer Call of Duty: Blackout. The upcoming Battlefield V is also expected to include its own take on the Battle Royale genre.