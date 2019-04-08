Monday, April 08, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

PUBG addiction: Parents in the UAE demand ban on the game citing violent content

Parents in the UAE are of the opinion that games like PUBG have a "bad influence on youth".

tech2 News StaffApr 08, 2019 15:09:46 IST

Indian parents aren't the only ones worked up about their children being addicted to PUBG Mobile. Parents in the UAE are also demanding a ban on the popular mobile battle royale title, citing its adverse effects on the mindset of children.

As per a report by UAE-based publication Khaleej Times, a number of parents in the country are of opinion that PUBG Mobile is nothing but a "bad influence on youth".

PUBG addiction: Parents in the UAE demand ban on the game citing violent content

PUBG Mobile being played on an Android smartphone. Image: tech2

Parents also reiterated that the game's violent nature has a toxic influence on the mindset of children. A parent, based in Dubai speaking to the publication said, "PUBG should surely be banned as it has a negative effect on the children's mind. It makes them very aggressive. Kids have taken this game so seriously that nothing else seems to matter to them — not even studying. They care only about winning in this game."

One parent even went to the length to say, "With the recent New Zealand mosque attack, it didn't surprise me when I read the response of the attacker and how games like Spyro Dragon and Fortnite trained him to be a killer."

While government and law enforcement authorities in the UAE are yet to comment on the matter, parents are strongly opposing how readily PUBG is available on all platforms for children of all ages.

The ban of the PUBG mobile game in Gujarat and the arrests that followed have triggered a national conversation around regulating gaming in India. Is regulation the only way out of this problem? Or should parents be more attentive and deal with the issue of addiction among children differently?

Apart from India, the addictive nature of the game has also been a cause of concern in the Philippines. Government employees in certain parts of the island nation have been served an ultimatum which says that if they are caught playing the game, they may be asked to resign from their posts immediately.

Meanwhile, in India, things the dust hasn't really settled yet. It's barely been since a News18 report claims the 10th standard student from Telangana reportedly committed suicide after being scolded for playing PUBG and not studying enough for his board examinations.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Neo-Nationalism: Badge of honour or tool of fear? | Firstpost Conversations | Episode 3


Top Stories

latest videos

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode

PUBG MOBILE: Darkest Night Gameplay

PUBG MOBILE: Darkest Night Gameplay

How to Record Gameplay | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 2

How to Record Gameplay | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 2

Who will keep Facebook in check?

Who will keep Facebook in check?

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

Xiaomi's 2019 Mi Fan Festival

Xiaomi's 2019 Mi Fan Festival

How to Live Stream like a Pro| PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 1

How to Live Stream like a Pro| PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 1

Samsung Galaxy S10e Review

Samsung Galaxy S10e Review


also see

PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile beta update 0.12.0: New zombie event added, weapons and companion mode

Mar 30, 2019
PUBG Mobile beta update 0.12.0: New zombie event added, weapons and companion mode
PUBG Mobile Prime and Prime Plus Subscription launched: Price in India, benefits

PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile Prime and Prime Plus Subscription launched: Price in India, benefits

Apr 04, 2019
World Health Day 2019: Parenting in the age of PUBG and managing a child's screen-time

Parenting & PUBG

World Health Day 2019: Parenting in the age of PUBG and managing a child's screen-time

Apr 07, 2019
PUBG Mobile is now showing your entire stats for the year: Here's how to access it

PUBG

PUBG Mobile is now showing your entire stats for the year: Here's how to access it

Mar 27, 2019
Getting started with PUBG Mobile esports: Format of tournament, viewing and more

PUBG Mobile

Getting started with PUBG Mobile esports: Format of tournament, viewing and more

Apr 04, 2019
PUBG says it has fixed its Health Reminder, payments issue and the birthday crate

PUBG

PUBG says it has fixed its Health Reminder, payments issue and the birthday crate

Mar 26, 2019

science

Stunning solar eclipse by Martian moons captured in images by NASA's Curiosity rover

Martian Eclipse

Stunning solar eclipse by Martian moons captured in images by NASA's Curiosity rover

Apr 08, 2019
ISRO's Chandrayaan-2 mission on hold after moon lander Vikram damaged during tests

Chandrayaan-2

ISRO's Chandrayaan-2 mission on hold after moon lander Vikram damaged during tests

Apr 08, 2019
Heritage havelis, architecture in Rajasthan decaying from years of neglect

Indian Heritage

Heritage havelis, architecture in Rajasthan decaying from years of neglect

Apr 08, 2019
World Health Day 2019: Parents must lead by example, spend more time with kids

PUBG & Parenting

World Health Day 2019: Parents must lead by example, spend more time with kids

Apr 07, 2019