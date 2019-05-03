tech2 News Staff

Pokémon GO is adding a trio of legendary Pokémon to its raids. However, this time they are going to spread across different regions and only be available in those areas for players.

Azelf will be available in the Americas and Greenland; Mesprit will be available in the Middle East, Africa and India; finally, Uxie will be available in the Asia-Pacific region. They will appear in the wild and players will be able to try to catch them in their specific regions. It’s also indicated that the three may continue appearing in the regions even after the event or raids.

A special Pokémon Earth Day Event 2019 was already underway where the frequency of ground-type Pokémon has been increased. It also included Groudon appearing in raids. However, it was scheduled to end on 3 May and as soon as it ends, the three Pokémon will be populated all across the regions.

The trio had spawned for the first time in the map towards the end of April around water bodies. And now, Pokémon GO players will encounter them more frequently than before. All of them have already started appearing in their respective regions from 3 May at 1.30 am and they should be present until 28 May at 1.30 am.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.