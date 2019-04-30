Tuesday, April 30, 2019Back to
Pokémon GO: Groudon as raid boss and Shiny Diglett added for limited event

A ground-type limited time event is underway with more Pokémon, items and rewards for players.

tech2 News StaffApr 30, 2019 11:41:10 IST

Following a successful Earth Day cleanup event throughout April, Niantic is rewarding its users with high-frequency spawns of ground-type Pokémon, higher item rewards and a legendary Pokémon.

Pokémon GO Earth Day Event 2019.

On Earth Day, Pokémon GO and Ingress developer Niantic had urged players to carry out cleanup activities of the environment in their local communities in return for special rewards in the mobile games. As reported by GameSpot, about 14,800 people participated in the events. Overwhelmed by the response, Niantic is running a ground-type event for a limited time.

This means ground-type Pokémon including Diglett, Geodude, Sandshrew, Cubone, and others will start appearing more frequently. Players have the chance to stumble upon Shiny Diglett as well. Legendary Pokémon Groudon will show up in raids as a Tier 5 boss. Finally, players will also get additional bonuses including two times the Candy and Stardust. Do note these bonuses will only apply to Pokémon that appear during the event.

Pokémon GO Earth Day 2019 rewards.

Pokémon GO Earth Day 2019 rewards.

The Earth Day 2019 rewards limited event will be running between 30 April at 1.30 am IST to 3 May at 1.30 am IST.

