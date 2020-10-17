Saturday, October 17, 2020Back to
Sony PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5 Digital Edition India pricing announced starting at Rs 39,990

Sony is yet to announce the final availability dates for the console. It is likely to start shipping on 19 November.


tech2 News StaffOct 17, 2020 14:22:46 IST

After unveiling the new PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition in June this year, Sony has finally announced the India pricing of the gaming consoles in India. Sony has also announced the pricing of a few exclusive gaming titles like Marvel Spiderman Miles Morales: Ultimate Edition, Sackboy A Big Adventure and Demon's Souls. Sony, however, is yet to announce the final availability dates for the console. A report last month suggested that both gaming consoles will officially launch in India on 19 November.

The latest Sony console comes in two variants, one is a standard edition that comes with an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive whereas the other is digital edition, which does not come with an optical disc drive.

Sony PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, accessories: India pricing

The Sony PlayStation 5 will be priced in India at Rs 49,990. The Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition has been announced at Rs 39,990.

Sony has also announced the pricing of the new console accessories and peripherals. The new DualSense Wireless Controller as been announced at Rs 5,990, HD Camera at Rs 5,190, The PULSE 3D Wireless Headset at Rs 8,590, Media Remote at Rs 2,590, and the DualSense Charging Station also at Rs 2,590.

Sony PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5 Digital Edition India pricing announced starting at Rs 39,990

Sony PlayStation 5 and its accessories

Marvel Spiderman Miles Morales: Ultimate Edition, Sackboy A Big Adventure, more: India pricing

Sony has also announced the pricing of some exclusive gaming titles.

Demon's Souls: Rs 4,999
Destruction Allstars: Rs 4,999
Marvel Spiderman Miles Morales: Ultimate Edition: Rs 4,999
Sackboy A Big Adventure: Rs 3,999
Marvel Spiderman: Miles Morales: Rs 3,999

PlayStation 5 design

The black and white themed console has a sleek vertical design. The two sides of the console are white in colour and the interiors are all black. It comes with USB-A and a USB-C port on the front, along with the blue LED lighting. The two consoles look almost the same when it comes to colour and design.

PlayStation 5 UI

Earlier this week, Sony also offered a look at the PlayStation 5's revamped user interface and user experience in an almost 12-minute long video. According to Hideaki Nishino, Senior Vice President, Platform Planning & Management, in a PlayStation blog, the new user experience (UX) is completely centred on the player and provides them with a next-generation experience with deeper immersion that connects then with some amazing games. As per the blog, the new UX introduces several new features designed to make the gaming experiences fun, engaging, personalised and social.

One of the highlights pointed out in the blog is a new Control Center, which provides gamers with immediate access to almost everything they might need from the system at the single press of the PlayStation button on the DualSense wireless controller.

They have also included a new feature called Activities that are designed to bring one closer to the key elements of gameplay. As per the blog, Activities are displayed via on-screen cards in the Control Center. This allows gamers to discover new gameplay opportunities, go back in the game to things they might have had missed or jump directly into levels or challenges they might want to play.

