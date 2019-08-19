Monday, August 19, 2019Back to
NODWIN, SonyLIV partner up to live stream The International 2019 Dota 2 esports tournament in India

The International 2019 will be the first global esports tournament that is broadcasted on a national platform.


tech2 News StaffAug 19, 2019 13:57:16 IST

NODWIN Gaming, which happens to be India's biggest esports company is collaborating with online video streaming platform SonyLIV to showcase the world’s biggest esports gaming tournament called The International 2019 live on the platform.

With prize money of over $33 million, The International 2019, completely dwarfs recent big esporting tournaments such as PUBG Mobile Club Open which had a total prize pool of $180,000. DOTA 2 will be the game that will hotly be contested by 18 teams from across the world which have made it to the group stages to compete for the coveted trophy.

The collaboration by NODWIN with SonyLIV will make The International 2019 the first global esports tournament that is broadcasted on a national platform. The tournament will be broadcasted in Hindi and Tamil languages.

“Bringing esports to the young masses who love sports has been one of the key drivers for NODWIN.  In SonyLIV we have found a partner who understands that space. With their ability to take chances with new formats such as the KBC, FIFA and WWE, we feel there is a large overlap possible between the audiences. The multi-language broadcast is directed to cater to a diverse audience who can enjoy the top-notch esports action in their own language” said Akshat Rathee, Founder and CEO, NODWIN Gaming.

The streaming will cover the group stages from 15-18 August and the main event from 20-25 August.  The matches begin from 6:30 am onwards on the SonyLIV app.

