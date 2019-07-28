Sunday, July 28, 2019Back to
PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019: Top Esports walk away the winners with a $180,000 cash prize

Top Esports from China may have had the best overall points but X-Quest also from China had a total of 121 kill points


tech2 News StaffJul 28, 2019 22:11:07 IST

Finally, the PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 tournament has concluded and Top Esports have walked away with the biggest prize in mobile esports history which amounts to $180,000. They scored a total of 344 points which included three victories to take them away from X-Quest, who had been leading from two days and finished on the second position.

Top Esports.

Top Esports from China may have had the best overall points but X-Quest also from China had a total of 121 kill points which was the highest in the tournament. Elite gaming came third followed by RRQ Athena the former being from China while the former from Thailand.

Final Table.

Final Table.

Tournament favourites SOUL had fairly poor run in the tournament although they did register one win in the second day. They finished 12 positions but should walk away happy knowing the fact that they were the first team to represent India in a global esports tournament.

 

