Microsoft is finally rolling out Minecraft Earth beta to Android users. Pre-registrations have begun for the new augmented reality game on the Play Store. Earlier, the beta service was only available for supported iOS devices.

Minecraft Earth is a new AR game that’s similar to Pokémon Go. It brings the world of Minecraft into the real-world using augmented reality on mobile devices. It was unveiled at Apple’s WWDC 2019 event by developer studio Mojang.

The company released a video walkthrough of some of the features of the game while announcing the closed beta. Players will have to walk around the real world while collecting items and blocks. These blocks will be required to build structures. Whether they want to build structures alone or with their friends, it’s up to them.

Any flat surface can be used to build and once they are done, the structures can be placed in the real world in full size. Not only can players take a look at massive structures using augmented reality, but they can also enter these structures and explore them from the inside. As reported by The Verge, the beta gameplay is going to be limited to gathering resources and crafting structures.

Android players, we’ve heard your call. Next week, we'll be bringing the #MinecraftEarth beta to your devices! Make sure to sign up now for your chance to join the fun! ↣ https://t.co/qjeoN22EN5 ↢ pic.twitter.com/STfBP8cpsg — Minecraft Earth (@minecraftearth) August 22, 2019

Minecraft Earth doesn’t have a final release date yet. It has started registrations for interested players on its website. The beta version of the game on Android will arrive by next week on devices running Android 7 or above.

