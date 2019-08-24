Saturday, August 24, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

Minecraft Earth opens up its beta service for supported Android devices

The first beta rollout of Minecraft Earth was exclusive to supported iOS devices only


tech2 News StaffAug 24, 2019 13:33:45 IST

Microsoft is finally rolling out Minecraft Earth beta to Android users. Pre-registrations have begun for the new augmented reality game on the Play Store. Earlier, the beta service was only available for supported iOS devices.

Minecraft Earth opens up its beta service for supported Android devices

Minecraft Earth on Android and iOS.

Minecraft Earth is a new AR game that’s similar to Pokémon Go. It brings the world of Minecraft into the real-world using augmented reality on mobile devices. It was unveiled at Apple’s WWDC 2019 event by developer studio Mojang.

The company released a video walkthrough of some of the features of the game while announcing the closed beta. Players will have to walk around the real world while collecting items and blocks. These blocks will be required to build structures. Whether they want to build structures alone or with their friends, it’s up to them.

Any flat surface can be used to build and once they are done, the structures can be placed in the real world in full size. Not only can players take a look at massive structures using augmented reality, but they can also enter these structures and explore them from the inside. As reported by The Verge, the beta gameplay is going to be limited to gathering resources and crafting structures.

Minecraft Earth doesn’t have a final release date yet. It has started registrations for interested players on its website. The beta version of the game on Android will arrive by next week on devices running Android 7 or above.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Minecraft

Minecraft’s Super Duper Graphics Pack cancelled as it’s too ‘technically demanding’

Aug 13, 2019
Minecraft’s Super Duper Graphics Pack cancelled as it’s too ‘technically demanding’
Minecraft receives official support for Nvidia's real-time ray tracing technology

Minecraft

Minecraft receives official support for Nvidia's real-time ray tracing technology

Aug 20, 2019
Microsoft Edge browser’s Read Aloud feature will soon offer natural-sounding voices

Microsoft

Microsoft Edge browser’s Read Aloud feature will soon offer natural-sounding voices

Aug 16, 2019
Reliance-Microsoft alliance could pose threat to Google and Amazon in India

Reliance Jio

Reliance-Microsoft alliance could pose threat to Google and Amazon in India

Aug 12, 2019
'Cloud gaming is a very important trend' says Gamescom's Felix Falk

Gamescom 2019

'Cloud gaming is a very important trend' says Gamescom's Felix Falk

Aug 21, 2019
Reliance Jio announces Microsoft partnership, offers free cloud and internet services to budding startups

Jio-Microsoft

Reliance Jio announces Microsoft partnership, offers free cloud and internet services to budding startups

Aug 12, 2019

science

SpaceX Starman, Tesla Roadster complete their first complete orbit around the Sun

SpaceX

SpaceX Starman, Tesla Roadster complete their first complete orbit around the Sun

Aug 20, 2019
New kind of cell in the eye that perceives brightness discovered by researchers

Eye Cell

New kind of cell in the eye that perceives brightness discovered by researchers

Aug 19, 2019
Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Astronomy

Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Aug 19, 2019
Astrophotography Guide Part 1: Getting started and choosing the right astronomy gear

Astronomy

Astrophotography Guide Part 1: Getting started and choosing the right astronomy gear

Aug 19, 2019