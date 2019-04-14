tech2 News Staff

Microsoft has done a pretty good job at keeping the upcoming Xbox a secret, but we now have what appears to be a good picture of what the Xbox One S All Digital console may look like.

Popular tipster Roland Quandt who represents a German blog Winfuture.de published two pictures of what is claimed to be the retail box of the new console.

This new report confirms what we knew about this disc-less version of the Xbox One S. The design of the console will be pretty much unchanged except that Microsoft will be giving the Blu Ray player a miss. The retail packaging also reveals that the console will feature a 1 TB hard drive and ship with three games, Sea of Thieves, Minecraft and Forza Horizon 3.

The leak also confirms the 7 May release date we’ve heard before, but there’s also some exclusive pricing information.

The Xbox One S All Digital console will be reportedly be priced at EUR 229.99 in several European country, which roughly equals Rs 18,000. If true, that does seem a bit expensive for a console with no disc-drive, especially since the standard Xbox One S with its 4K BluRay player retails for Rs 23,000. But then again, this is a first-of-its-kind console.

Microsoft is expected to officially unveil its Xbox One S All Digital console on 16 April during the Inside Xbox livestream, and the company may also use this opportunity to unveil a new Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription that will combine the game subscription service with Xbox Live Gold.

