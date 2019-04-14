Sunday, April 14, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

Microsoft's upcoming Xbox One S All Digital edition leaks along with pricing details

The All Digital Xbox One S console could be unveiled by Microsoft as soon as 16 April.

tech2 News StaffApr 14, 2019 15:45:23 IST

Microsoft has done a pretty good job at keeping the upcoming Xbox a secret, but we now have what appears to be a good picture of what the Xbox One S All Digital console may look like.

Popular tipster Roland Quandt who represents a German blog Winfuture.de published two pictures of what is claimed to be the retail box of the new console.

This new report confirms what we knew about this disc-less version of the Xbox One S. The design of the console will be pretty much unchanged except that Microsoft will be giving the Blu Ray player a miss. The retail packaging also reveals that the console will feature a 1 TB hard drive and ship with three games, Sea of Thieves, Minecraft and Forza Horizon 3.

The leak also confirms the 7 May release date we’ve heard before, but there’s also some exclusive pricing information.

The Xbox One S All Digital console will be reportedly be priced at EUR 229.99 in several European country, which roughly equals Rs 18,000. If true, that does seem a bit expensive for a console with no disc-drive, especially since the standard Xbox One S with its 4K BluRay player retails for Rs 23,000. But then again, this is a first-of-its-kind console.

Microsoft is expected to officially unveil its Xbox One S All Digital console on 16 April during the Inside Xbox livestream, and the company may also use this opportunity to unveil a new Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription that will combine the game subscription service with Xbox Live Gold.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Karnataka edition: Siddaramaiah of Congress says he wants to quit electoral politics


Top Stories

latest videos

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials: For the Instagram generation?

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials: For the Instagram generation?

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode

PUBG MOBILE: Darkest Night Gameplay

PUBG MOBILE: Darkest Night Gameplay

How to Record Gameplay | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 2

How to Record Gameplay | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 2


also see

Skype

Microsoft's Skype now lets you call 50 people together on a group conference

Apr 07, 2019
Microsoft's Skype now lets you call 50 people together on a group conference
Microsoft reveals that hackers could have accessed certain Outlook email accounts

Microsoft

Microsoft reveals that hackers could have accessed certain Outlook email accounts

Apr 14, 2019
Microsoft joins hands with BMW to start building cars in 'smart factories'

Microsoft

Microsoft joins hands with BMW to start building cars in 'smart factories'

Apr 03, 2019
Microsoft employees raise concerns over harassment of women at workplace

Microsoft

Microsoft employees raise concerns over harassment of women at workplace

Apr 05, 2019
Facebook to pull its app, Messenger from the Windows 10 platform on 30 April

Windows

Facebook to pull its app, Messenger from the Windows 10 platform on 30 April

Apr 05, 2019
Google employees demand removal of an AI council member for her trans-phobic views

Google

Google employees demand removal of an AI council member for her trans-phobic views

Apr 02, 2019

science

NASA's return to the Moon by 2024 involves many headaches, starting with the rocket

Moon Missions

NASA's return to the Moon by 2024 involves many headaches, starting with the rocket

Apr 12, 2019
First ever black hole event horizon photo an extraordinary feat: Indian scientists

Picture Powehi

First ever black hole event horizon photo an extraordinary feat: Indian scientists

Apr 12, 2019
International Day of Human Spaceflight: Celebrating the dawn of a new era in space

Human Spaceflight

International Day of Human Spaceflight: Celebrating the dawn of a new era in space

Apr 12, 2019
Israel's Beresheet: Everything you should know about the first private Moon landing that almost made it

Moon Missions

Israel's Beresheet: Everything you should know about the first private Moon landing that almost made it

Apr 11, 2019