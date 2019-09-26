Thursday, September 26, 2019Back to
Microsoft Project xCloud opens up registrations for Android phones and tablets

Gears 5, Halo 5: Guardians and a few more games will be featured in the first phase of Project xCloud.


tech2 News StaffSep 26, 2019 15:25:58 IST

Microsoft is beginning the first public trials of its cloud game streaming service Project xCloud. The first rollout will be available in Korea, the UK, and the US in October. Only Android devices including smartphones and tablets are going to be eligible in the first phase.

Microsoft Project xCloud aims to bring gaming to anyone, anywhere, and on any device.

As it starts rolling out, testers will be able to play the Xbox console titles on their devices even if they don’t own the games or a console. Currently, the featured games include Gears 5, Halo 5: Guardians, Killer Instinct and Sea of Thieves. More titles will be added later, according to the xCloud landing page and in a statement to The Verge, a Microsoft spokesperson said that over the course of the preview, the content catalog will be expanded.

To test the streaming service, you will need a mobile device that runs Android 6 Marshmallow or above with support for Bluetooth 4.0 or above. In terms of bandwidth, you will need a minimum download speed of 10 Mbps on data or on your internet connection. If you’re using your home network, then you will need a 5 GHz connection over Wi-Fi and not 2.4 GHz since it can’t support the required bandwidth. You will also need to install the Xbox Game Streaming App on your mobile device. Testers can optionally attach an Xbox Wireless Controller with Bluetooth.

The Project xCloud preview is going to be on an invite-only basis. Xbox says that there are limited spots and invites will be gradually rolled out rather than opening it up for everyone at once. Registrations are open and if you happen to have the above-mentioned requirements, you can go ahead and sign up.

