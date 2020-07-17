FP Trending

Microsoft is officially ceasing the production of its Xbox One X and Xbox One S All-Digital Edition. The decision comes months ahead of the launch of the Xbox Series X.

A report in The Verge mentioned a statement from a Microsoft spokesperson saying, "As we ramp into the future with Xbox Series X, we’re taking the natural step of stopping production on Xbox One X and Xbox One S All-Digital Edition."

The news follows reports of recent weeks which stated that there have been shortages of Xbox One X and Xbox One S amid an increased demand in Microsoft and Sony's current-gen consoles during the pandemic.

Microsoft has reportedly called its decision to stop the Xbox One X and Xbox One S All-Digital Edition a "natural step" as it will concentrate on the launch of the Xbox Series X and Project xCloud.

"Gamers can check with their local retailers for more details on Xbox One hardware availability," the report mentioned an official as saying.

Microsoft will be revealing more about the Xbox Series X in a livestream on Thursday, 23 July. However, as per Xbox's Aaron Greenberg, the event will focus exclusively on games and not business and other related news. As per the report Xbox Series S, codenamed Lockhart - is currently set to be unveiled in August.

The company, however, is not abandoning the current generation. It will continue to produce and sell the Xbox One S, which includes a disc drive. However, the Xbox One X and Xbox One S Digital models are sold out on the Microsoft Store.