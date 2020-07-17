tech2 News Staff

Just like Google launched Google Stadia, Microsoft has also announced that it will launch a game streaming service that will be free for its Xbox Games Pass Ultimate subscribers. Currently, codenamed as Project xCloud, it will cost $15 per month and will be available in September.

In an interview with The Verge, Microsoft’s Xbox chief Phil Spencer, “For the launch we’re putting it in Ultimate for no additional cost. We think it’s a good audience for us to start with, and it’s an audience that plays a lot of games.”

Through the upcoming xCloud streaming service, the subscribers will be able to play 100 Xbox Game Pass titles on their smartphones and tablets. However, it is still unknown which devices will support the streaming service. As per a report by The Verge, Microsoft started testing xCloud on iOS devices earlier this year but it has been reportedly limited to the Halo game only.

As of now, Microsoft has also not given out any names as to where will this service be available.

In the company blog post, Phil Spencer has also said that the subscribers will also have the advantage to resume playing from just where they left off.

The Project xCloud was first announced at an Xbox's yearly event last year. Microsoft had revealed that more than 50 new games are coming to the platform from 25 partners. At that it was revealed that the service was being tested on Android devices.

In addition to this, in another report by The Verge, it has been revealed that Microsoft has pressed pause on the production of its Xbox One X and Xbox One S All-Digital Edition consoles. This is apparently to focus on its upcoming Xbox Series X. However, Xbox One S will still be sold and manufactured globally.