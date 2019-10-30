tech2 News Staff

Microsoft has enabled Console Streaming on the Xbox One that will allow gamers to stream any game from their library to an Android mobile device. This feature arrives before the commercial release of its Project xCloud cloud streaming service that the company is currently testing.

Xbox Console Streaming is supported by every game available in the Xbox One library. Original Xbox and Xbox 360 backward-compatible titles aren’t supported currently. You can install any game on your console and stream it to your Android device. However, this only works on the Xbox One and any Android phone or tablet running Android 6 or higher with Bluetooth 4.0. You will also need a Bluetooth-enabled Xbox One Wireless controller.

For now, the feature is only available for Xbox Insiders in the US and the UK with consoles that are enrolled in the Alpha or Alpha-Skip-Ahead rings. Microsoft says that it will be opening up the feature for more rings and region in the future.

In terms of local bandwidth requirements, at least 4.75 Mbps is required in upstream bandwidth while 9 Mbps is recommended. A network latency of 125 ms or less is necessary but 60 ms or less is preferred.

If you think you meet the above-mentioned minimum requirements, then you could try out Xbox Console Streaming on your Xbox One console by downloading the Xbox Game Streaming (Preview) app from the Play Store. The app will take care of all the setup.

