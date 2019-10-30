Wednesday, October 30, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

Microsoft enables Console Streaming feature on Android devices for Xbox One testers

Xbox One testers will be able to use their console to stream any game to a mobile device.


tech2 News StaffOct 30, 2019 13:20:46 IST

Microsoft has enabled Console Streaming on the Xbox One that will allow gamers to stream any game from their library to an Android mobile device. This feature arrives before the commercial release of its Project xCloud cloud streaming service that the company is currently testing.

Microsoft enables Console Streaming feature on Android devices for Xbox One testers

Xbox One Console Streaming is only available for Xbox Insiders in the US and the UK currently. Image: Xbox.

Xbox Console Streaming is supported by every game available in the Xbox One library. Original Xbox and Xbox 360 backward-compatible titles aren’t supported currently. You can install any game on your console and stream it to your Android device. However, this only works on the Xbox One and any Android phone or tablet running Android 6 or higher with Bluetooth 4.0. You will also need a Bluetooth-enabled Xbox One Wireless controller.

For now, the feature is only available for Xbox Insiders in the US and the UK with consoles that are enrolled in the Alpha or Alpha-Skip-Ahead rings. Microsoft says that it will be opening up the feature for more rings and region in the future.

In terms of local bandwidth requirements, at least 4.75 Mbps is required in upstream bandwidth while 9 Mbps is recommended. A network latency of 125 ms or less is necessary but 60 ms or less is preferred.

If you think you meet the above-mentioned minimum requirements, then you could try out Xbox Console Streaming on your Xbox One console by downloading the Xbox Game Streaming (Preview) app from the Play Store. The app will take care of all the setup.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .

tags

latest videos

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile



also see

Stadia

Google's Stadia to support wireless-gaming via its controller only on Chromecast Ultra at launch

Oct 17, 2019
Google's Stadia to support wireless-gaming via its controller only on Chromecast Ultra at launch
Google misses analysts' estimates for Q3 2019 profits, shares tank by 1.2 percent

Google

Google misses analysts' estimates for Q3 2019 profits, shares tank by 1.2 percent

Oct 29, 2019
Microsoft wins Pentagon's $10 billion cloud computing contract ahead of Amazon

Amazon

Microsoft wins Pentagon's $10 billion cloud computing contract ahead of Amazon

Oct 26, 2019
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella earns $42.9 mn in 2018-19 fiscal; directors hail him for strategic leadership

NewsTracker

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella earns $42.9 mn in 2018-19 fiscal; directors hail him for strategic leadership

Oct 18, 2019
How to plan for your digital afterlife: What happens to your data when you finally kick the bucket?

Lifehacks

How to plan for your digital afterlife: What happens to your data when you finally kick the bucket?

Oct 30, 2019
Apple is reportedly already working to launch its AR headset next year

Augment Reality

Apple is reportedly already working to launch its AR headset next year

Oct 22, 2019

science

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019
Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Immortality 101

Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Oct 23, 2019
China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Commercial Space

China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Oct 23, 2019
NASA InSight's 'Mole on Mars' working again after 7 months of troubleshooting

Mars InSight

NASA InSight's 'Mole on Mars' working again after 7 months of troubleshooting

Oct 21, 2019