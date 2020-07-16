Thursday, July 16, 2020Back to
Marvel’s Avengers War Table digital stream premieres 29 July; beta program to kick off starting 7 August

FP TrendingJul 16, 2020 17:12:57 IST

Square Enix has announced that the next Marvel’s Avengers War Table digital stream will premiere on 29 July at 10 am PDT (10.20 pm IST). The video game developer announced that the premiere will give viewers an exclusive in-depth look at the Marvel’s Avengers beta program, which kicks off on 7 August.

Those interested in watching the Avengers War Table digital stream will be able to do so by visiting the link to the PlayAvengers.com channel. The stream will reportedly premiere new trailers and information about the upcoming superhero game worldwide.

The beta program will initially be made exclusively available to PlayStation 4 owners who have pre-ordered the game. It will be available to them till 9 August. The beta is expected to be opened up to all PlayStation 4 owners by 14 August and remain available till 16 August.

Teaser from Marvel’s Avengers, Image: YouTube

For those who pre-ordered the Marvel’s Avengers on Xbox One and PC, the beta program will be made available on 14 August and run till 16 August.

The company will throw open the beta program to all PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC players on 21 August and go on till 23 August.

To play the beta, players will need a Square Enix member account. Those who don’t have one can sign up for a free membership on the video game developer's website.

Marvel’s Avengers offers a combination of Hero Missions and War Zones. Hero Missions are single-player only, while War Zones can be played solo or with a group of up to four players.

The game will be launched for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia and PC on 4 September.

Sony last month also revealed that Avengers will be introduced on PlayStation 5, or PS5 and Xbox Series X this holiday season.

"We're happy to announce that when you purchase Marvel's Avengers for the PS4 platform, either digitally or on disc, and later upgrade to a PS5, you get the PS5 version of the game with all of its enhancements free of charge!," said Crystal Dynamics' Chief Technology Officer Gary Snethen.

Marvel.com informed that once the game is available on PS5, there will be an increase in both performance and fidelity. It also said that players could expect enhanced texture resolution and a higher level of detail throughout the game on the PS5.

