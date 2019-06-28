tech2 News Staff

Marvel's Avengers was one of the most anticipated games of E3 2019. It was finally unveiled towards the end of Square Enix's press conference. Developer Crystal Dynamics released the first trailer and details about the upcoming game in that segment. While the trailer may not have spilled too much about the gameplay and story, Crystal Dynamics says that they aren't only building an Avengers game, they are actually building a The Avengers universe.

Scott Amos, Crystal Dynamics studio head had a chat with GamesIndustry.biz where he spoke about what exactly is going on behind the scenes as they develop the game. According to him, Square Enix has dedicated five studios to develop this game which is an indication of it being bigger than its previous titles like Tomb Raider. While its parent studio is giving full support, Marvel is also heavily involved in the development of the game. With open access to any of the writers at Marvel, the studio can discuss and create better narratives for all the characters that will be appearing in the game.

All the characters will have their own arcs to finish while the main campaign simultaneously plays out. Players will be taking control of individual characters and probably switch between different superheroes as the story demands. Certain missions could involve only a particular character as well. Then there will be co-op multiplayer, giving players freedom to explore while deviating from the central campaign.

Marvel’s Avengers is going to be a completely new and original story. Although we know that other Avengers exist in the comics and the cinematic universe, the trailer shows off only five of them for now including Captain America aka Steve Rogers, Thor, Hulk aka Bruce Banner, Black Widow aka Natasha Romanoff and Iron Man aka Tony Stark. However, the developers have promised that new superheroes and regions will be added in the future at no additional costs. This means that there will definitely be more Avengers assembling.

Towards the end of the trailer, another character was unveiled who was referred to as Hank. He shrunk a huge robot using a weapon and we believe it could be Hank Pym aka Ant-Man. While you may be confused with Scott Lang (present Ant-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe), do note that Hank was the first Ant-Man in the comics. Since Marvel’s Avengers is going with an original story, we think Hank is going to be Ant-Man in the game.

Marvel’s Avengers will release on 15 May, 2020 on Google Stadia, PC, PS4 and Xbox One. PS4 players will get early beta access on pre-ordering and some additional perks will be announced later.