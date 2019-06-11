Tuesday, June 11, 2019Back to
Square Enix shows off Marvel’s Avengers trailer with a release date of 15 May, 2020

Players will be able to play as any of the Avengers in a campaign driven online co-op game.

tech2 News StaffJun 11, 2019 08:17:10 IST

Developed by Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montreal, publisher Square Enix released the first look at its upcoming Marvel’s Avengers game. There wasn’t any gameplay revealed but we got to learn a few details about the game.

Marvel's Avengers.

The game begins on Avengers Day, day where the Avengers are celebrated. They include Captain America aka Steve Rodgers, Thor, Hulk aka Bruce Banner, Black Widow aka Natasha Romanoff and Iron Man aka Tony Stark. During this celebration, a surprise attack happens in their custom Heli-carrier that houses some experimental power technology. The city also falls under attack and many innocent lives are eventually lost.

Because of this unprecedented attack, the Avengers are disbanded and outlawed by the government. Five years later, they come back together to fight against a rising threat. Players will be able to play as any of the five Avengers in a four-player co-op online mode.

Marvel’s Avengers is going to be a completely new and original story. Although we know that other Avengers exist in the comics and the cinematic universe, the trailer shows off only five of them for now. However, the developers have promised that new superheroes and regions will be added in the future at no additional costs. This means that there will definitely be more Avengers assembling.

It was also announced that there won’t be any loot boxes or a “pay-to-win” scenario in the game. Although it isn’t something to celebrate, it’s good to know that the developers are clearing out its stance on the practice.

Towards the end of the presentation, another character was unveiled who was referred to as Hank. He shrunk a huge robot using a weapon and we believe it could be Hank Pym aka Ant-Man. While you may be confused with Scott Lang (present Ant-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe), do note that Hank was the first Ant-Man in the comics. Since Marvel’s Avengers is going with an original story, we think Hank is going to be Ant-Man in the game.

Marvel’s Avengers will release on 15 May, 2020 on Google Stadia, PC, PS4 and Xbox One. PS4 players will get early beta access on pre-ordering and some additional perks will be announced later.

