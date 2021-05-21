Friday, May 21, 2021Back to
Battlegrounds Mobile India release date finalised, launch expected on 18 June

Battlegrounds Mobile India is now available for pre-registration on Google Play Store.


FP TrendingMay 21, 2021 16:32:41 IST

Battlegrounds Mobile India game is expected to release soon in India. On 18 May, Krafton announced that the game’s pre-registration is now open for Android users via Google Play Store exclusively. As for the launch date, a support page on the game’s official site suggests that the date of launch is being finalised which has left PUBG fans in a state of excitement. “We are still in the process of finalising the launch date, we will keep our fans informed on further developments,” reads a page on the official Battlegrounds Mobile India site.

battleground-mobile-india-1280

Battlegrounds Mobile India will be a free battle royale game that is said to be similar to PUBG Mobile.

As per IGN India's report, Battlegrounds Mobile India's release date is 18 June. However, the discourse in the community suggests 10 June as the date of release. The possible reason could be that Krafton may release a teaser of the game during the solar eclipse on 10 June. Krafton has not confirmed any of the claims mentioned yet, as per the publication.

Battlegrounds Mobile India will be a free battle royale game that is said to be similar to PUBG Mobile, with some minor tweaks. The new game is set to bring exclusive in-game features such as outfits, and an esports ecosystem in India that will include tournaments and leagues.

PUBG Mobile was banned in the country back in September 2020.

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

