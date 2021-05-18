Tuesday, May 18, 2021Back to
Battlegrounds Mobile India is now open for pre-registration on Google Play Store

Krafton will give rewards to those who pre-register for the Battleground Mobile India game.


tech2 News StaffMay 18, 2021 08:31:37 IST

Earlier this month, Krafton announced that it will soon be launching Battlegrounds Mobile India. The new mobile game replaces PUBG Mobile in India, which was banned in the country in August 2020. Now, ahead of the Battlegrounds Mobile India launch, Krafton has announced that starting today (18 May), users in India will be able to pre-register for the mobile game on Google Play Store. "There will be specific rewards available for fans to claim, only if they pre-register the game. These rewards would be specific to Indian players only," Krafton has announced.

PUBG Mobile has returned as Battlegrounds Mobile India. Image: Krafton

How to pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India

To pre-register for the Battlegrounds Mobile India game, all you need to do is visit the Google Play store listing of the game and tap on "Pre-register". The developer confirms that once the game is launched, the players will automatically get their rewards.

Notably, Battlegrounds Mobile India will launch as "free-to-play experience on mobile devices", and will only be available for gamers in India.

To maintain user privacy, Krafton says it is working with partners "to ensure data protection and security, at each stage. This will ensure privacy rights are respected, and all data collection and storage will be in full compliance with all applicable laws and regulations in India and for players here."

Earlier this month, The game developers also announced that Battlegrounds Mobile India will release exclusive in-game events like outfits and features and will have its own esports ecosystem with tournaments and leagues.

