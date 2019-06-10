tech2 News Staff

Cyberpunk 2077 was being teased CD Projekt Red since last year's E3, and yesterday at Microsoft's keynote at this year's E3, we got to see a cinematic trailer of the game, with one big reveal at the very end. It would appear that the highly successful gaming studio brought in Keanu Reeves, who’s also playing a character in the game, to announce the release date, which is 16 April 2020.

The Matrix and John Wick star was met with rapturous applause when he came on stage and obviously, the internet couldn't keep calm. Here are some of the best Twitter reactions to 'The One" and Cyberpunk 2077.

The press conference we all deserve. No one else is ever allowed to host again. #E32019 #KeanuReeves #IkumiNakamura pic.twitter.com/gGq9qexsar — Josh Marohl (@LEOMarohl) June 10, 2019

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.