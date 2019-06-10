tech2 News StaffJun 10, 2019 12:17:57 IST
Cyberpunk 2077 was being teased CD Projekt Red since last year's E3, and yesterday at Microsoft's keynote at this year's E3, we got to see a cinematic trailer of the game, with one big reveal at the very end. It would appear that the highly successful gaming studio brought in Keanu Reeves, who’s also playing a character in the game, to announce the release date, which is 16 April 2020.
The Matrix and John Wick star was met with rapturous applause when he came on stage and obviously, the internet couldn't keep calm. Here are some of the best Twitter reactions to 'The One" and Cyberpunk 2077.
Crowd reaction to #KeanuReeves #XboxE3 @xbox @BeastFireTimdog @TMZACA80 #Cyberpunk2077 pic.twitter.com/Q0qWZ2X0q0
— Xbox Juan ✖️ @ Xbox E3 (@XboxJuan4K) June 10, 2019
You vs the guy she tells you not to worry about #KeanuReeves #XboxOne #XboxOneX #E319 pic.twitter.com/AzP4we7Kz0
— gamerjad (@GamerJadYT) June 9, 2019
The press conference we all deserve. No one else is ever allowed to host again. #E32019 #KeanuReeves #IkumiNakamura pic.twitter.com/gGq9qexsar
— Josh Marohl (@LEOMarohl) June 10, 2019
this man never ages. #KeanuReeves #XboxE3 pic.twitter.com/xMYFsfUoXG
— FruitzNutz (@fruitz_nutz) June 9, 2019
As a retro gamer, I'm not usually interested in #E32019 but then this happened #cyberpunk2077 #KeanuReeves pic.twitter.com/6780rFIN3u
— Lord Arse! 🕹️ (@Lord_Arse) June 9, 2019
14 years of graphics improvements, all so we can properly digitize Keanu. #KeanuReeves #Cyberpunk2077 #XboxE3 #E3 pic.twitter.com/lhlmqCLPke
— Fahad Khan (@MrFahadKhan) June 10, 2019
Keanu Reeves is everywhere these days and I ain't complaining...#e3 #cyberpunk2077 #KeanuReeves #AlwaysBeMyMaybe #JohnWick pic.twitter.com/c2LKznczdn
— EXID Meme&You (@dankest_exid) June 9, 2019
