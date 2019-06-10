Monday, June 10, 2019Back to
Keanu Reeves pops up in Cyberpunk 2077 reveal and the internet lost it

The Matrix and John Wick star was met with rapturous applause when he came on stage.

tech2 News StaffJun 10, 2019 12:17:57 IST

Cyberpunk 2077 was being teased CD Projekt Red since last year's E3, and yesterday at Microsoft's keynote at this year's E3, we got to see a cinematic trailer of the game, with one big reveal at the very end. It would appear that the highly successful gaming studio brought in Keanu Reeves, who’s also playing a character in the game, to announce the release date, which is 16 April 2020.

Keanu Reeves pops up in Cyberpunk 2077 reveal and the internet lost it

Keanu Reeves as Johnny Silverhand in Cyberpunk 2077.

The Matrix and John Wick star was met with rapturous applause when he came on stage and obviously, the internet couldn't keep calm. Here are some of the best Twitter reactions to 'The One" and Cyberpunk 2077.

