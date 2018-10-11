Thursday, October 11, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

tech2 News Staff 11 October, 2018 18:34 IST

Just Cause 4 trailer gives insights on storyline featuring a CIA operative gone rogue

Just Cause 4 by Square Enix arrives on PC, Xbox One and PS4 on 4 December 2018.

Gaming studio Square Enix's Just Cause 4 is one of the most anticipated upcoming title and today we have our first look at the 'Story trailer' for the game.

Just Cause 4.

Just Cause 4.

The trailer makes revelations about the main protagonist of the game, Rico Rodriguez, a CIA operative gone rogue, who is also hell-bent on finding out more about his past. The main objective looks to be finding out the motive to kill Rico's father.

The game takes us on a journey to the fictional island of Solis which seems to be in South America. Political turmoil could very well descend the island into war. Amongst this madness, Rico needs to wade through the ruthless Black Hand militia to find the truth about his father.

After forming an alliance with a rebellious dissident named Mira, Rico finds himself “leading an army as he fights, grapples and wingsuits his way through conspiracies and chaos

For those who are not aware, Just Cause 4 is an open world third-person action RPG game and is a direct sequel to Just Cause 3 which released nearly 3 years ago.

The other notable title from Square Enix is the Tomb Raider series. Just Cause 4 arrives on PC, Xbox One and PS4 on 4 December 2018.

tags


This week's training gets super intense with Shweta Sakharkar


Top Stories

latest videos

Teenagers are leaving Social Media, Here's Why!

Teenagers are leaving Social Media, Here's Why!
Google Pixel 3XL Unboxing & 1st Impressions (Hindi)

Google Pixel 3XL Unboxing & 1st Impressions (Hindi)
Addicted to Netflix? Maybe you need to get yourself checked out #DailyDope

Addicted to Netflix? Maybe you need to get yourself checked out #DailyDope
Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope

Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope
Time To Hiit The Gym | What The App

Time To Hiit The Gym | What The App
iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue

iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue
mBillionth Awards 2018: Technology at its best

mBillionth Awards 2018: Technology at its best
Deleted video

Deleted video
Cryptocurrencies in India | #DailyDope

Cryptocurrencies in India | #DailyDope
LG G7+ ThinQ review | A great alternative to the OnePlus 6

LG G7+ ThinQ review | A great alternative to the OnePlus 6

also see

The Legend of Kage 2

Feb 25, 2009

Square Enix enters India, introduces Game Development Contest

Apr 28, 2012

Pre E3 2009: Nier Announced

Jun 01, 2009

Deus Ex: Human Revolution Delayed

Dec 18, 2010

Square Enix to start interacting with fans earlier; turns to Kickstarter for ideas

May 28, 2013

E3 2011: Hitman Absolution Screens Leaked

Jun 06, 2011

science

MoonMoon

What do you call a moon that orbits another moon? A moonmoon of course!

Oct 11, 2018

Ethanol Biofuel

India's first 2G refinery producing fuel-grade ethanol to be built in Odisha

Oct 11, 2018

Space

Bursts of radio waves in record numbers discovered zipping through our galaxy

Oct 11, 2018

Mars Rover

NASA's Curiosity rover switches 'brains' temporarily to diagnose and repair glitch

Oct 11, 2018