Gaming studio Square Enix's Just Cause 4 is one of the most anticipated upcoming title and today we have our first look at the 'Story trailer' for the game.

The trailer makes revelations about the main protagonist of the game, Rico Rodriguez, a CIA operative gone rogue, who is also hell-bent on finding out more about his past. The main objective looks to be finding out the motive to kill Rico's father.

The game takes us on a journey to the fictional island of Solis which seems to be in South America. Political turmoil could very well descend the island into war. Amongst this madness, Rico needs to wade through the ruthless Black Hand militia to find the truth about his father.

After forming an alliance with a rebellious dissident named Mira, Rico finds himself “leading an army as he fights, grapples and wingsuits his way through conspiracies and chaos

For those who are not aware, Just Cause 4 is an open world third-person action RPG game and is a direct sequel to Just Cause 3 which released nearly 3 years ago.

The other notable title from Square Enix is the Tomb Raider series. Just Cause 4 arrives on PC, Xbox One and PS4 on 4 December 2018.