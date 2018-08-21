Gaming expo, Gamescom will be held in Cologne, Germany from 21 - 25 August and we expect a lot of gaming studios, developers, and publishers to update us on the latest and greatest in the gaming world. Ahead of the event, Activision, Nintendo, Ubisoft, Sony, Treyarch and others revealed trailers and expected launch dates of some of the most awaited gaming titles. Here are the highlights:

Call of Duty Black Ops IIII Blackout beta

This year's instalment of the legendary Call of Duty series will be the continuation of Black Ops lineup (and yes, they're calling it 'IIII' and not 'IV') which is developed by Treyarch. While the official release of the game is expected on 12 October on all platforms, the Blackout beta is coming to PC and Xbox One on 14 September while PS4 users can have it on 10 September.

Mark your calendars:

The Blackout PC beta goes live September 14th at 10am PT for those that have pre-purchased any digital version of the game.

The Blackout PC Open Beta is available to anyone with a https://t.co/d5IQWYDE9D account starting 10am PT on September 15th pic.twitter.com/ElRScDOGJi — TreyarchPC (@TreyarchPC) August 20, 2018

Battlefield V Open Beta

While Battlefield 1 explored the century-old battlefields of World War I, Battlefield V will journey through the bloodbath that was World War II. EA has announced an open beta of Battlefield V, which will start rolling out on 4 September to members of Origin Access Premier, Origin Access Basic and EA Access, while the rest of the world will get access on 6 September. Battlefield V will release worldwide on all platforms on 19 October.

Just Cause 4 Gameplay Trailer

Square Enix is responsible for creating some of the most epic gaming titles, most notably the Final Fantasy and Just Cause series. While at E3 earlier this year, the developer gave us a glimpse of Just Cause 4. In the build-up to Gamescom, Square Enix unleashed a full-fledged gameplay trailer which showed the first proper look at tornadoes, which is one of the four "extreme weather" simulations that players will face in the game. Just Cause 4 launches for PS4, Xbox One, and PC on December 4.

Cyberpunk 2077 to be revealed in detail

CD Projekt Red, which is also responsible for the Witcher series, will reveal more about its upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 game. The first gameplay reveal of the title happened back in E3 2018 and although there is no news on the release of the game, Gamescom should reveal more details about this futuristic action RPG title.

Nintendo Indie titles for Switch

Nintendo seems to have stolen the maximum spotlight ahead of Gamescom, releasing a flurry of Indie titles out of nowhere for the Switch console. Three of them, which are Bad North, Prison Architect: Nintendo Switch Edition, and Morphies Law, can be played from today onwards. The full list of titles can be seen below.