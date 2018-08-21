Tuesday, August 21, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 21 August, 2018 16:35 IST

Gamescom 2018: Everything on Black Ops IIII, Just Cause IV and Battlefield V

The Gamescom gaming expo will be held in Cologne, Germany from 21 August - 25 August.

Gaming expo, Gamescom will be held in Cologne, Germany from 21 - 25 August and we expect a lot of gaming studios, developers, and publishers to update us on the latest and greatest in the gaming world. Ahead of the event, Activision, Nintendo, Ubisoft, Sony, Treyarch and others revealed trailers and expected launch dates of some of the most awaited gaming titles. Here are the highlights:

Call of Duty Black Ops IIII Blackout beta

This year's instalment of the legendary Call of Duty series will be the continuation of Black Ops lineup (and yes, they're calling it 'IIII' and not 'IV') which is developed by Treyarch. While the official release of the game is expected on 12 October on all platforms, the Blackout beta is coming to PC and Xbox One on 14 September while PS4 users can have it on 10 September.

Battlefield V Open Beta

While Battlefield 1 explored the century-old battlefields of World War I, Battlefield V will journey through the bloodbath that was World War II. EA has announced an open beta of Battlefield V, which will start rolling out on 4 September to members of Origin Access PremierOrigin Access Basic and EA Access, while the rest of the world will get access on 6 September. Battlefield V will release worldwide on all platforms on 19 October.

Just Cause 4 Gameplay Trailer

Square Enix is responsible for creating some of the most epic gaming titles, most notably the Final Fantasy and Just Cause series. While at E3 earlier this year, the developer gave us a glimpse of Just Cause 4. In the build-up to Gamescom, Square Enix unleashed a full-fledged gameplay trailer which showed the first proper look at tornadoes, which is one of the four "extreme weather" simulations that players will face in the game. Just Cause 4 launches for PS4, Xbox One, and PC on December 4.

Cyberpunk 2077 to be revealed in detail

CD Projekt Red, which is also responsible for the Witcher series, will reveal more about its upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 game. The first gameplay reveal of the title happened back in E3 2018 and although there is no news on the release of the game, Gamescom should reveal more details about this futuristic action RPG title.

Nintendo Indie titles for Switch

Nintendo seems to have stolen the maximum spotlight ahead of Gamescom, releasing a flurry of Indie titles out of nowhere for the Switch console. Three of them, which are  Bad North, Prison Architect: Nintendo Switch Edition, and Morphies Law, can be played from today onwards. The full list of titles can be seen below.

  • Nightcall — early 2019
  • Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom —  November 6, 2018
  • The Gardens Between —  September 20, 2018
  • Streets of Rogue —  Winter 2018
  • Bad North —  Available now
  • Moonlighter —  Fall 2018
  • This War of Mine —  November 2018
  • Children of Morta —  early 2019
  • Everspace: Stellar Edition —  December 2018
  • Baba Is You —  Fall 2018
  • Slay the Spire —  early 2019
  • Windjammers —  October 23, 2018
  • Windjammers 2 —  2019
  • Terraria —  2019
  • Prison Architect: Nintendo Switch Edition —  Available now
  • Morphies Law —  Available now
