Monday, July 08, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

Jordan bans popular multiplayer game PUBG citing negative effects on citizens

PUBG is widely popular in Jordan and institutions in the kingdom have issued warnings to employees.

Agence France-PresseJul 08, 2019 08:10:11 IST

Jordan on Saturday banned the hugely popular but brutal online game PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, citing its "negative effects" on the kingdom's citizens.

Jordan bans popular multiplayer game PUBG citing negative effects on citizens

Representational image. PUBG.

Often likened to the blockbuster book and film series "The Hunger Games", PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games.

A source in Jordan's Telecommunications Regulatory Authority warned the game "had negative effects on its users, which led to its being officially blocked".

The move follows similar bans in Iraq, Nepal, the Indian state of Gujarat and the Indonesian province of Aceh.

In May, Chinese tech giant Tencent ceased offering the game, instead directing users to a newly launched and nearly identical programme it created.

PUBG is widely popular in Jordan and institutions in the kingdom have issued warnings to employees not to play it.

Psychologists in the country have repeatedly warned the game encourages violence and contributes to bullying among youth.

As we follow the planned launch of India's second mission to the Moon, Chandrayaan-2 on 15 July, you can find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags
Loading...


Episode 2 | Aditi unfiltered - straight from the Vault | Vanity Diaries


Top Stories

latest videos

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Private video

Private video

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications


also see

PUBG

PUBG will soon be receiving an original narrative experience from its new studio

Jun 27, 2019
PUBG will soon be receiving an original narrative experience from its new studio
PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019 esports tournament announced with Rs 1.5 crore prize

PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019 esports tournament announced with Rs 1.5 crore prize

Jul 01, 2019
PUBG Mobile Star Challenge 2019 announced with a prize pool of $250,000 on offer

PUBG

PUBG Mobile Star Challenge 2019 announced with a prize pool of $250,000 on offer

Jun 28, 2019
PUBG Mobile Season 8 theme, rewards, weapons and emotes leak ahead of roll-out

PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile Season 8 theme, rewards, weapons and emotes leak ahead of roll-out

Jul 05, 2019
PUBG addiction: 15-year-old stabs brother for repeatedly interrupting his game

PUBG

PUBG addiction: 15-year-old stabs brother for repeatedly interrupting his game

Jul 01, 2019
PUBG Lite Beta for PC launched in India: Minimum PC specs and everything else you need to know

PUBG

PUBG Lite Beta for PC launched in India: Minimum PC specs and everything else you need to know

Jul 03, 2019

science

New gene linked to schizophrenia discovered by team of Indian, Australian scientists

Schizophrenia

New gene linked to schizophrenia discovered by team of Indian, Australian scientists

Jul 05, 2019
Decoy bacteria and tiny 'nanobodies' paired up to fight cancer in new technique

Cancer Therapy

Decoy bacteria and tiny 'nanobodies' paired up to fight cancer in new technique

Jul 05, 2019
Scientists succeed in mapping every neuron in a worm, a breakthrough in neuroscience

Neurobiology

Scientists succeed in mapping every neuron in a worm, a breakthrough in neuroscience

Jul 04, 2019
Fire on the mountain: Massive volcano Stromboli explodes in biggest eruption since 2007

Volcanic Eruption

Fire on the mountain: Massive volcano Stromboli explodes in biggest eruption since 2007

Jul 04, 2019