Wednesday, May 29, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

Intel’s Honeycomb Glacier is a gaming laptop concept with adjustable dual screens

Not only gamers but the secondary screen on the prototype can be beneficial to creators as well.

Abhijit DeyMay 29, 2019 17:32:37 IST

Intel had a few important announcements at the Computex 2019 expo including the launch of its 10th Gen Intel Core Ice Lake processors and the Intel Core i9-9900KS special edition CPU. At its Open House event, the company showcased several partner devices under Project Athena and a few prototypes that included the Honeycomb Glacier.

Intel’s Honeycomb Glacier is a gaming laptop concept with adjustable dual screens

Intel Honeycomb Glacier gaming prototype laptop.

The dual screen concept design is Intel’s take on how a secondary screen can be useful for the appropriate use-cases. However, the primary focus here is for gaming. While playing games, I usually tend to Alt-tab out of games to use a chat client like Discord or OBS Studio when I’m streaming. To overcome this problem, I had to either use an additional monitor or play the game in the windowed mode. A secondary screen right on the laptop makes a lot of sense so that the less important apps can be locked onto them while continuing to play the game.

On the Honeycomb Glacier, we find a 15.6-inch 1920 x 1080-pixel display and a 12.3-inch 1920 x 720-pixel secondary display right above the keyboard. ASUS already announced a similar design at Computex 2019 with the ZenBook Pro Duo. It also has a secondary display called the ScreenPad Plus. The biggest difference between the two, however, is ergonomics.

Secondary screen on the Intel Honeycomb Glacier gaming prototype laptop.

The secondary screen on the Intel Honeycomb Glacier gaming prototype laptop.

Dual screens sound great but are annoying if one must constantly switch between looking at the different screens placed at two different locations. The Honeycomb Glacier has an interesting dual-hinge design that allows users to have both the displays in their field of view. In its closed state, the primary screen opens like a regular laptop and then the secondary screen can be tilted up with a button on the hinge. The angle of the tilt can then be adjusted accordingly.

Since this is still a prototype, it’s far from a finished product. A report from The Verge mentions that the laptop packs an eight-core Intel CPU and an NVIDIA GeForce 1060 graphics card. The Honeycomb Glacier comes with a Tobii eye-tracking camera that’s placed on the central hinge of the primary display. This camera is used to track the eye movements of esports players during professional matches to improve and monitor their gameplay.

Game streaming use-case on the Intel Honeycomb Glacier gaming prototype laptop.

Game streaming use-case on the Intel Honeycomb Glacier gaming prototype laptop.

If you’re wondering how the secondary display can be used for other than gaming, content creators will find it useful as well. Editing videos can be much easier to manage with the timeline tab locked to the secondary screen while the preview tab is displayed on the primary display. Because of the bigger size of the secondary screen compared to the ZenBook Pro Duo, more apps can be displayed in it.

Honeycomb Glacier isn’t meant to be a final product but more of an inspiration or concept for other PC manufacturers to create a commercial device out of it. While the ZenBook Pro Duo and HP’s Omen X 2S already have laptops with secondary displays, we can expect more vendors to adopt this concept.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Fake news and social media trolling: Impact on Election 2019 | Firstpost Conversations


Top Stories

latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 2: Rav3n | Paridhi Khullar First Interview | PUBG Mobile

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 2: Rav3n | Paridhi Khullar First Interview | PUBG Mobile

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India?

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India?

Call of Duty: Mobile is finally here | PUBG Mobile now has a worthy rival

Call of Duty: Mobile is finally here | PUBG Mobile now has a worthy rival

All you need to know about Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S

All you need to know about Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S

Google bans Huawei's Android license, here's why!

Google bans Huawei's Android license, here's why!

Redmi Note 7S Specifications

Redmi Note 7S Specifications


also see

Intel

Intel announces 10th Gen ‘Ice Lake’ Intel Core processors and Iris Plus graphics

May 28, 2019
Intel announces 10th Gen ‘Ice Lake’ Intel Core processors and Iris Plus graphics
Intel unveils the Core i9-9900KS CPU with all cores always running at 5 GHz

Intel

Intel unveils the Core i9-9900KS CPU with all cores always running at 5 GHz

May 27, 2019
Quake II is getting a ray tracing demo and it will be free to download from 6 June

NVIDIA

Quake II is getting a ray tracing demo and it will be free to download from 6 June

May 28, 2019
MediaTek releases 5G chip for smartphones at Computex, aims to take on Qualcomm

5G

MediaTek releases 5G chip for smartphones at Computex, aims to take on Qualcomm

May 29, 2019
AMD partner Sapphire reportedly leaks Navi XT and Navi Pro GPUs before launch

AMD

AMD partner Sapphire reportedly leaks Navi XT and Navi Pro GPUs before launch

May 24, 2019
Qualcomm and Lenovo unveil the first Snapdragon-powered 5G PC at Computex

Qualcomm

Qualcomm and Lenovo unveil the first Snapdragon-powered 5G PC at Computex

May 28, 2019

science

Six months after CRISPR babies scandal, renewed debate in the scientific community

Six months after CRISPR babies scandal, renewed debate in the scientific community

May 29, 2019
New technique spots 18 Earth-like exoplanets outside our solar system in Kepler data

Astrophysics

New technique spots 18 Earth-like exoplanets outside our solar system in Kepler data

May 28, 2019
Compound found effective in killing superbug bacteria causing pneumonia, UTIs

Antibiotic Resistance

Compound found effective in killing superbug bacteria causing pneumonia, UTIs

May 28, 2019
How can India gauge vulnerability of its agricultural productivity to climate change?

Agriculture

How can India gauge vulnerability of its agricultural productivity to climate change?

May 28, 2019