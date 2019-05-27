Monday, May 27, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

ASUS unveils the ZenBook Pro Duo (UX581) with ScreenPad Plus secondary display

The ZenBook Duo has a smaller 14-inch version with a 12-inch ScreenPad Plus secondary display

tech2 News StaffMay 27, 2019 17:40:35 IST

ASUS announced the ZenBook Duo series of laptops that come equipped with an all-new ScreenPad Plus secondary display. Placed right above the keyboard, it takes the full width of the laptop and builds upon the functionality of the original ASUS’ ScreenPad.

The company announced the ZenBook Pro Duo (UX581) and the ZenBook Duo (UX481), a smaller variant of the series. Pricing and availability haven't been announced yet. We'll be updating the article once they're officially out.

ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo features

The highlight of the ZenBook Pro Duo laptop is the ScreenPad Plus display. It has a 14-inch width with a 4K UHD resolution of an aspect ratio of 32:9. Rather than being just a secondary display, it also works as an extended display for the primary one. This means websites can be scrolled across both the displays seamlessly.

With the built-in ScreenXpert software, many apps and utilities can take advantage of the secondary ScreenPad Plus display. It includes tools such as App Switcher, ViewMax and App Navigator to aid in cross-screen tasks. Users will be able to manage multiple apps within the ScreenPad Plus while using the main display for their primary task.

ASUS unveils the ZenBook Pro Duo (UX581) with ScreenPad Plus secondary display

ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581.

Drag and drop function is available across both the displays. Essentially, a window can be dragged from the main display to the secondary display just like an extended display.

Although ASUS is working with developers such as Corel to optimise ScreenPad Plus for specific use-cases, any Windows app should be able to run on it without any compatibility issues.

Multitasking on the ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581.

Multitasking on the ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581.

The ZenBook Pro Duo comes with a stylus for ScreenPad Plus. Any active stylus is compatible with the secondary display. It also comes bundled with a palm rest only with the ZenBook Pro Duo and not the smaller version. However, with the ErgoLift tilting keyboard, typing will be slightly more ergonomic since the keyboard tilts when the display is opened further.

Because of the limited space on the laptop body, it comes with ASUS’ NumberPad that doubles up as the touchpad. When in the NumberPad mode, the Numpad keys are illuminated and enabled using capacitive touch. The laptop also comes with support for Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant. The ZenBook Pro Duo comes in one colour variant called Celestial Blue.

The ZenBook Duo series has a smaller 14-inch version, the ZenBook Duo (UX481), with a full HD main display and a full HD ScreenPad Plus display. It packs up to an Intel Core i7 CPU and an NVIDIA GeForce MX250 GPU.

ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo specifications

Specifications ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo (UX581) ASUS ZenBook Duo (UX481)
Processor Intel Core i9-9980HK
Intel Core i7-9750H		 Latest Intel Core i7
Display Main Display: 15.6” OLED 4K (3840 x 2160) 16:9 touchscreen
ScreenPad Plus: 14” 4K UHD touchscreen		 Main Display: 14” FHD (1920x 1080) 16:9 screen
ScreenPad Plus: 12.6” FHD touchscreen
Operating System Microsoft Windows 10 Home
Microsoft Windows 10 Pro		 Microsoft Windows 10 Home
Microsoft Windows 10 Pro
Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 - 6 GB GDDR6 VRAM NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 - 6 GB GDDR6 VRAM
Memory DDR4 2666 MHz, up to 32 GB LPDDR3 2133 MHz, up to 16 GB
Storage 1 TB PCIe x4 SSD
512 GB / 256 GB PCIe x2 SSD		 1 TB PCIe x4 SSD
512 GB / 256 GB PCIe x2 SSD
Connectivity Intel Wi-Fi 6 with Gig+ (802.11ax)
Bluetooth 5.0		 Up to Intel Wi-Fi 6 with Gig+ (802.11ax)
Bluetooth 5.0
Cameras IR webcam with Windows Hello support IR webcam with Windows Hello support
Interfaces 1 x Thunderbolt 3 USB-C
2 x USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A
1 x Standard HDMI
1 x Audio combo jack
1 x DC-in		 1 x USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-C
1 x USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A
1 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A
1 x Standard HDMI
1 x Audio combo jack
1 x MicroSD card slot
1 x DC-in
Audio Array microphone with Cortana and Alexa voice-recognition support
Harman Kardon-certified audio system		 Array microphone with Cortana and Alexa voice-recognition support
Harman Kardon-certified audio system
Battery 71 Wh 4-cell lithium-polymer battery 70 Wh 4-cell lithium-polymer battery
AC Adapter Output: 19.5 V, 230 W Input: 100 V-240 V AC, 50 Hz/60 Hz Output: 19 V, 65 W Input: 100 V-240 V AC, 50 Hz/60 Hz
Dimensions 359 x 246 x 24 mm 323 x 223 x 19.9 mm

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Fake news and social media trolling: Impact on Election 2019 | Firstpost Conversations


Top Stories

latest videos

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 2: Rav3n | Paridhi Khullar First Interview | PUBG Mobile

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 2: Rav3n | Paridhi Khullar First Interview | PUBG Mobile

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India?

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India?

Call of Duty: Mobile is finally here | PUBG Mobile now has a worthy rival

Call of Duty: Mobile is finally here | PUBG Mobile now has a worthy rival

All you need to know about Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S

All you need to know about Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S

Google bans Huawei's Android license, here's why!

Google bans Huawei's Android license, here's why!

Redmi Note 7S Specifications

Redmi Note 7S Specifications

PUBG Mobile surpasses 100 million monthly active users

PUBG Mobile surpasses 100 million monthly active users

Five smartphones under Rs 25,000 for PUBG Mobile Enthusiasts

Five smartphones under Rs 25,000 for PUBG Mobile Enthusiasts


also see

AMD

AMD partner Sapphire reportedly leaks Navi XT and Navi Pro GPUs before launch

May 24, 2019
AMD partner Sapphire reportedly leaks Navi XT and Navi Pro GPUs before launch
AMD Ryzen 3000 series CPUs and Radeon RX 5000 Navi GPUs announced at Computex 2019

AMD

AMD Ryzen 3000 series CPUs and Radeon RX 5000 Navi GPUs announced at Computex 2019

May 27, 2019
ASUS Zenfone 6 with 48 MP flip camera and Snapdragon 855 launched, to arrive soon on Flipkart

ASUS Zenfone 6

ASUS Zenfone 6 with 48 MP flip camera and Snapdragon 855 launched, to arrive soon on Flipkart

May 17, 2019
ASUS Zenfone 6 gets a new dedicated page on Flipkart hinting imminent launch

ASUS

ASUS Zenfone 6 gets a new dedicated page on Flipkart hinting imminent launch

May 20, 2019
Asus ZenFone 6 global launch at 11:30 pm today: Where and how to watch the event live

Asus

Asus ZenFone 6 global launch at 11:30 pm today: Where and how to watch the event live

May 16, 2019
Asus Zenfone 6 vs OnePlus 7: Specs comparison of the newest Snapdragon 855 sporting flagships

Asus

Asus Zenfone 6 vs OnePlus 7: Specs comparison of the newest Snapdragon 855 sporting flagships

May 17, 2019

science

CERN travelling science exhibit comes to India: Here's when and where you can catch it

Science Exhibition

CERN travelling science exhibit comes to India: Here's when and where you can catch it

May 27, 2019
NASA awards private space tech firm Maxar contract to build lunar Gateway platform

NASA

NASA awards private space tech firm Maxar contract to build lunar Gateway platform

May 27, 2019
Origami-inspired material absorbs force of landing, could help make rockets reusable

Rockets

Origami-inspired material absorbs force of landing, could help make rockets reusable

May 27, 2019
Star Caravan: SpaceX Starlink satellites spark UFO frenzy among Dutch astronomers

Astronomy

Star Caravan: SpaceX Starlink satellites spark UFO frenzy among Dutch astronomers

May 27, 2019