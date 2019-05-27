tech2 News Staff

ASUS announced the ZenBook Duo series of laptops that come equipped with an all-new ScreenPad Plus secondary display. Placed right above the keyboard, it takes the full width of the laptop and builds upon the functionality of the original ASUS’ ScreenPad.

The company announced the ZenBook Pro Duo (UX581) and the ZenBook Duo (UX481), a smaller variant of the series. Pricing and availability haven't been announced yet. We'll be updating the article once they're officially out.

ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo features

The highlight of the ZenBook Pro Duo laptop is the ScreenPad Plus display. It has a 14-inch width with a 4K UHD resolution of an aspect ratio of 32:9. Rather than being just a secondary display, it also works as an extended display for the primary one. This means websites can be scrolled across both the displays seamlessly.

With the built-in ScreenXpert software, many apps and utilities can take advantage of the secondary ScreenPad Plus display. It includes tools such as App Switcher, ViewMax and App Navigator to aid in cross-screen tasks. Users will be able to manage multiple apps within the ScreenPad Plus while using the main display for their primary task.

Drag and drop function is available across both the displays. Essentially, a window can be dragged from the main display to the secondary display just like an extended display.

Although ASUS is working with developers such as Corel to optimise ScreenPad Plus for specific use-cases, any Windows app should be able to run on it without any compatibility issues.

The ZenBook Pro Duo comes with a stylus for ScreenPad Plus. Any active stylus is compatible with the secondary display. It also comes bundled with a palm rest only with the ZenBook Pro Duo and not the smaller version. However, with the ErgoLift tilting keyboard, typing will be slightly more ergonomic since the keyboard tilts when the display is opened further.

Because of the limited space on the laptop body, it comes with ASUS’ NumberPad that doubles up as the touchpad. When in the NumberPad mode, the Numpad keys are illuminated and enabled using capacitive touch. The laptop also comes with support for Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant. The ZenBook Pro Duo comes in one colour variant called Celestial Blue.

The ZenBook Duo series has a smaller 14-inch version, the ZenBook Duo (UX481), with a full HD main display and a full HD ScreenPad Plus display. It packs up to an Intel Core i7 CPU and an NVIDIA GeForce MX250 GPU.

ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo specifications

Specifications ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo (UX581) ASUS ZenBook Duo (UX481) Processor Intel Core i9-9980HK

Intel Core i7-9750H Latest Intel Core i7 Display Main Display: 15.6” OLED 4K (3840 x 2160) 16:9 touchscreen

ScreenPad Plus: 14” 4K UHD touchscreen Main Display: 14” FHD (1920x 1080) 16:9 screen

ScreenPad Plus: 12.6” FHD touchscreen Operating System Microsoft Windows 10 Home

Microsoft Windows 10 Pro Microsoft Windows 10 Home

Microsoft Windows 10 Pro Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 - 6 GB GDDR6 VRAM NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 - 6 GB GDDR6 VRAM Memory DDR4 2666 MHz, up to 32 GB LPDDR3 2133 MHz, up to 16 GB Storage 1 TB PCIe x4 SSD

512 GB / 256 GB PCIe x2 SSD 1 TB PCIe x4 SSD

512 GB / 256 GB PCIe x2 SSD Connectivity Intel Wi-Fi 6 with Gig+ (802.11ax)

Bluetooth 5.0 Up to Intel Wi-Fi 6 with Gig+ (802.11ax)

Bluetooth 5.0 Cameras IR webcam with Windows Hello support IR webcam with Windows Hello support Interfaces 1 x Thunderbolt 3 USB-C

2 x USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x Standard HDMI

1 x Audio combo jack

1 x DC-in 1 x USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-C

1 x USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x Standard HDMI

1 x Audio combo jack

1 x MicroSD card slot

1 x DC-in Audio Array microphone with Cortana and Alexa voice-recognition support

Harman Kardon-certified audio system Array microphone with Cortana and Alexa voice-recognition support

Harman Kardon-certified audio system Battery 71 Wh 4-cell lithium-polymer battery 70 Wh 4-cell lithium-polymer battery AC Adapter Output: 19.5 V, 230 W Input: 100 V-240 V AC, 50 Hz/60 Hz Output: 19 V, 65 W Input: 100 V-240 V AC, 50 Hz/60 Hz Dimensions 359 x 246 x 24 mm 323 x 223 x 19.9 mm

