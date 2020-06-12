Friday, June 12, 2020Back to
Horizon II: Forbidden West announced for PlayStation 5, trailer reveals new robots, underwater action

The Horizon II: Forbidden West trailer teased a giant robot turtle, a few ravages, and robot dinosaurs.


FP TrendingJun 12, 2020 17:00:50 IST

The second installment to Horizon Zero Dawn is here and it will be a PlayStation 5 exclusive. The announcement trailer for Horizon II: Forbidden West was released by Sony during its recent online Future of Gaming event. Alloy, the protagonist of the first part is making a return and she will be seen battling against even more gigantic robots in the sequel.

The first part of Horizon was a massive hit when it was released in 2017 for PS 4. Earlier Sony had revealed that Horizon Zero Dawn was coming to PC as well in the summer of 2020. Guerilla Games have developed the second part as well.

Horizon II: Forbidden West

Watch the trailer for Horizon II: Forbidden West here:


The trailer begins in a post-apocalyptic world where humanity has died out. Alloy is the only one who can stop the incoming danger and is seen scaling valleys, mountains, and plains on her robotic horse.

The game teased a giant robot turtle, a few ravages, and robot dinosaurs. The game is going to take players by surprise because of its astounding visual quality. Also, several underwater scenes have been teased, indicating the gamers will witness several new robots and underwater action.

The scenario is entirely different from before as a new threat looms that can affect the planet’s ability to sustain life. The trailer ended with Aloy shooting an arrow and standing in between the bad guys and the world.

Along with revealing the look of the latest console, Sony also revealed the trailers of several other games that are coming to PS 5. Other than Horizon II, Gran Turismo 7, Demon’s Souls, GhostWire: Tokyo and Grand Theft Auto 5 will also be released on PlayStation 5.

