Halo: The Master Chief Collection and Halo: Reach beta testing has been delayed

Halo developer 343 Industries’ Community Director Brian Jarrad said, “This project is complex!”

tech2 News StaffApr 30, 2019 16:49:45 IST

Microsoft had announced that it was bringing the Halo: The Master Chief Collection to the PC via the Microsoft Store and Steam. Before its launch, the software giant shared plans that it was going to bring Halo: Reach first and also launch its public testing as soon as April. However, that has been delayed and reportedly moved to May now.

Halo: Master Chief Collection on PC.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection was also part of the public testing. Developer 343 Industries Community Director Brian Jarrad took to Twitter to give an update about the state of the public testing. He tweeted, “This project is complex, and being transparent means sometimes things change vs what we originally hoped.”

The Halo series has been an iconic franchise and the crown jewel of the Xbox gaming console. It takes place in a future where humans are fighting against an alien alliance called the Covenant. It revolves around the story of Master Chief John-117 who is a supersoldier belonging to a group codenamed as Spartans. While only two of the games were available on PC, many of them were exclusive to the Xbox. The Halo: Master Chief Collection is a compilation of six Halo games that will serve as a great introduction to gamers who are new to the franchise, whereas the old timers get to revisit them. Reach was the sixth title in the franchise that served as the prequel to Halo: Combat Evolved, released in 2010. The game is set in the year 2552 in a human world called 'Reach' and you play as Noble Six who is also a member of the Spartans.

Windows Central speculates that early builds will be playable in May but there isn’t any confirmation yet. If you want to enroll yourself in the public testing of Halo: Reach, you have to sign up into the Halo Insider Program. Reach is going to be the first title from the collection and it will be launching on Steam and the Microsoft Store.

