tech2 News Staff

Microsoft's Xbox-exclusive Halo games are now coming to PC via Steam and the Microsoft Store. Halo: The Master Chief Collection, which includes the first five games from the Halo series — including remastered editions of the first two games — will be available. The games can also be bought separately.

In a blog post by the Xbox team, the company said it has also included Halo: Reach and Halo 3: ODST as well, wherein the former will be the first game to come on PC followed by all the other titles. This is the first time Microsoft has made its crown-jewel FPS game available on Valve's platform. A reasonable explanation for this, as per TNW, is that even though Microsoft has a fully functional PC store of its own, Steam's wider reach would make it easier to unload all the six games.

PC gamers! Halo: The Master Chief Collection is coming soon to PC and will deliver a true “first class” gaming experience. Read more about this exciting news here on Xbox Wire. https://t.co/v73GNiYdOd — Xbox Wire (@XboxWire) March 12, 2019

The time-span over which all these games will be released is yet to be decided as each title will have to be re-mastered according to modern graphics. If you wish to play only selected Halo titles, you don't need to buy the entire collection. You can choose the individual titles that you want to play. Microsoft has said that "each game will evolve and grow over time with community input".

While Halo coming to PC has been in the talks for quite some time, this will not be the first time the series has made an appearance on PC. Halo: Combat Evolved and Halo 2 had come to PC years back but had then disappeared along with the terrible Windows LIVE gaming service. Xbox users have additional cause for excitement as it's likely that the games — provided they own the titles on Xbox — will be available on PC to them for free via Microsoft's Play Anywhere initiative.

Microsoft could also use the launch of the titles to push its Xbox Game Pass subscription service.

