Wednesday, December 04, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

Halo: Reach for PC crosses 150k concurrent players on Steam in one day of launch

The final Halo installment released on PC yesterday and gained over 100k concurrent players in an hour.


tech2 News StaffDec 04, 2019 14:33:22 IST

Bungie released Halo: Reach on PC yesterday (3 December) and in just 24 hours of launch, the game has reached over 150k concurrent players on Steam. Reach is the final installment of the Halo franchise that launched on PC as the first game from the Halo: The Master Chief Collection.

Halo: Reach for PC crosses 150k concurrent players on Steam in one day of launch

Halo: Reach is available on PC.

As reported by Wccftech, Halo: Reach managed to get 100k concurrent players on Steam in just one hour after the game was launched. PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) is still on top followed by Dota 2 and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO). At the time of writing, the game had crossed 160k peak concurrent players and it was fourth in the list on Steam Stats.

Apart from that, Halo: Reach was also third among the top viewed games on Twitch according to Twitter user @Nibellion. It apparently had over 114k viewers.

The Halo series has been an iconic franchise and the crown jewel of the Xbox gaming console. It takes place in a future where humans are fighting against an alien alliance called the Covenant. It revolves around the story of Master Chief John-117 who is a supersoldier belonging to a group codenamed as Spartans. While only two of the games were available on PC, many of them were exclusive to the Xbox.

The Halo: Master Chief Collection is a compilation of six Halo games that will serve as a great introduction to gamers who are new to the franchise, whereas the old-timers get to revisit them. Reach was the sixth title in the franchise that served as the prequel to Halo: Combat Evolved, released in 2010. The game is set in the year 2552 in a human world called 'Reach' and you play as Noble Six who is also a member of the Spartans.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Black Friday Games

Black Friday 2019: Best video game deals on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One

Nov 29, 2019
Black Friday 2019: Best video game deals on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One
Role of a leader in Digital Transformation

Role of a leader in Digital Transformation

Nov 26, 2019

science

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Warming World

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Nov 20, 2019
Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Black Holes

Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Nov 13, 2019
Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Nov 01, 2019
Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019
Listen to the latest songs,only on JioSaavn.com