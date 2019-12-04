tech2 News Staff

Bungie released Halo: Reach on PC yesterday (3 December) and in just 24 hours of launch, the game has reached over 150k concurrent players on Steam. Reach is the final installment of the Halo franchise that launched on PC as the first game from the Halo: The Master Chief Collection.

As reported by Wccftech, Halo: Reach managed to get 100k concurrent players on Steam in just one hour after the game was launched. PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) is still on top followed by Dota 2 and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO). At the time of writing, the game had crossed 160k peak concurrent players and it was fourth in the list on Steam Stats.

Apart from that, Halo: Reach was also third among the top viewed games on Twitch according to Twitter user @Nibellion. It apparently had over 114k viewers.

The Halo series has been an iconic franchise and the crown jewel of the Xbox gaming console. It takes place in a future where humans are fighting against an alien alliance called the Covenant. It revolves around the story of Master Chief John-117 who is a supersoldier belonging to a group codenamed as Spartans. While only two of the games were available on PC, many of them were exclusive to the Xbox.

The Halo: Master Chief Collection is a compilation of six Halo games that will serve as a great introduction to gamers who are new to the franchise, whereas the old-timers get to revisit them. Reach was the sixth title in the franchise that served as the prequel to Halo: Combat Evolved, released in 2010. The game is set in the year 2552 in a human world called 'Reach' and you play as Noble Six who is also a member of the Spartans.

