Google's Stadia to support wireless-gaming via its controller only on Chromecast Ultra at launch

Google is first looking getting the wireless play right on TV first and then focus on mobile devices.


tech2 News StaffOct 17, 2019 12:44:24 IST

Google's cloud-based gaming service called Stadia is coming on 19 November, as announced by the company at its Pixel 4 launch event. The Stadia controller is the sole piece of hardware that you will be requiring since all you require apart from that is a screen and a high-speed internet connection. However, if you believed that the controller will always be wirelessly attached to the screen, you are mistaken.

Googles Stadia to support wireless-gaming via its controller only on Chromecast Ultra at launch

Google Stadia controller colour variants.

As per an exclusive interview with The Verge, the Stadia controller will work wirelessly if you are connected to Chromecast Ultra but you'll have to plug in a USB-C cable to use it with computers or phones at launch. This was first spotted by 9to5Google in the company has recently added a disclaimer on its new Stadia explainer video that a USB-C cable would be needed on devices other than the Chromecast Ultra.

The reason for this has been touted that Bluetooth won't perhaps be an option on the Stadia controller on launch. The report by Verge states that Google is first looking getting the wireless play right on TV first. Since Stadia plans on competing with Microsoft's Xbox and Sony's PlayStation, both of which run on a TV, it makes sense for Google to focus its resources on a great TV experience. It seems that the wireless dream of playing AAA-games on your phone via a controller is still slightly faraway.

