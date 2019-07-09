Tuesday, July 09, 2019Back to
Google's Stadia to still support games even if publishers pull away from the platform

Cloud-based services such as Google Stadia are new entrants in the gaming industry.

tech2 News StaffJul 09, 2019 08:07:58 IST

Google has made changes to the FAQs of its cloud-based gaming service called Stadia by adding some new information. If you had worries that a game developer could pull support from Stadia and the title will not be available to play, then take a breath as Stadia will continue to provide the game to those who’ve purchased the license to stream it.

As per a report by 9to5Google“Once you purchase the game, you own the right to play it. In the future, it is possible that some games may no longer be available for new purchases, but existing players will still be able to play the game.” The FAQ page continues, “Outside of unforeseen circumstances, Stadia will aim to keep any previously purchased title available for gameplay.”

Cloud-based services such as Google Stadia or Sony's PlayStation Now are new entrants in the gaming industry and there are no statistics to back up how much profit a developer can make on these platforms. Subscription services such as PlayStation Plus and Xbox Live are increasingly becoming popular, wherein users can play a wide variety of titles for a small monthly fee.

Developers could be looking to experiment their titles with Stadia and later decide to pull the game because they might not see a lot of money in it or because competing for cloud-based platforms could outbid Stadia for exclusive rights for the title. In any scenario, users who have already purchased a title on Stadia need not worry about the title disappearing.

Of course, Google has used the phrase 'unforeseen circumstances' which could mean anything and we will have to wait till November when the service officially releases.

